Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown





Sydmar Lodge Care Home, in Edgware, north of London has been in lockdown for four months.

Residents have been without visitors or outside entertainment since early March.

Robert Speker, the activities manager at the home, came up with the idea to recreate album covers to help keep spirits up at the facility.

Speker shared some of the images that have been remade on Twitter, including albums by Adele, Taylor Swift, David Bowie, Michale Jackson, and Queen.

The side-by-side photos, which have gone viral, show the original covers alongside the new takes by Sydmar Lodge residents.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

Speaking to BBC, Speker says staff had to think of new activities to fill the time.

"I had this idea about a month and ago. I started taking the photos and choosing which residents had a vague similarity to the artist and it went from there", he told the publication.

Here are some closer comparisons of the recreations, as posted on Instagram: