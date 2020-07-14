Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown
Sydmar Lodge Care Home, in Edgware, north of London has been in lockdown for four months.
Residents have been without visitors or outside entertainment since early March.
Robert Speker, the activities manager at the home, came up with the idea to recreate album covers to help keep spirits up at the facility.
Speker shared some of the images that have been remade on Twitter, including albums by Adele, Taylor Swift, David Bowie, Michale Jackson, and Queen.
The side-by-side photos, which have gone viral, show the original covers alongside the new takes by Sydmar Lodge residents.
Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw— Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020
July 10, 2020
July 10, 2020
Speaking to BBC, Speker says staff had to think of new activities to fill the time.
"I had this idea about a month and ago. I started taking the photos and choosing which residents had a vague similarity to the artist and it went from there", he told the publication.
Here are some closer comparisons of the recreations, as posted on Instagram:
More from World
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo
Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name.Read More
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head
A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation.Read More
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months
Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for months.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'
"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.Read More
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof
Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.Read More
President Jair Bolsonaro catches the 'little flu' brutally ravaging Brazil
On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro told reporters – while standing centimetres from them – that he has Covid-19.Read More
Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true
Oxford professor, Tom Jefferson says studies report the presence of the virus in sewage in Spain as early as March 2019.Read More
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19
"I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.Read More
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home
A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wednesday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure travel.Read More
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
[PICS] Snow and much-needed rainfall hit Sutherland over the weekend
The town of Sutherland was covered with snow and received some of the most significant rainfall in years this past weekend.Read More
Curfew and booze ban a double whammy that will sink dozens of restaurants - Rasa
Wendy Alberts, the CEO of Rasa, says Sunday's announcement was a blow in the dark that will force dozens of restaurants to close.Read More
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids
Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schemes.Read More
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months
Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for months.Read More
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale
Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size.Read More
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes
UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for female dancers.Read More
[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask!
This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views.Read More