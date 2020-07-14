SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut





South Africa National Parks (SANParks) reopened the Cape Point section of the TMNP for self-driving day visitors last week.

No cycling or hiking is allowed Cape Point at this stage.

Many Capetonians have complained that SANParks took to long to reopen more sections of the national park.

SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli says there were delays with the online system used for access-controlled park areas such as Cape Point.

In terms of bringing back the system, there was a limited number of people that were working and there was quite a lot of work to do. That's why we took a bit of time to open some of these areas. Reynold Thakhuli, Media Liaison - Sanparks

Thakhuli has reminded Capetonians that there is a visitor quota system that applies to various park areas along TMNP.

He says it's unclear when Lion's Head or Boulders Beach will reopen.

Visitors who have purchased activity cards for use within the national park this year will have their access extended, Thakhuli adds.

He says SANParks will publish more details around this soon.

