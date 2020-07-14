Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
The gold price is trading at near eight-year highs.
An ounce of gold fetched $1799 late on Tuesday afternoon (South Africa).
The price of gold reached a record-high of $1921 in August 2011.
Related article: How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression
Gold price performance in US$
-
30 days +4.36%
-
Six months +16.16%
-
One year +27.87%
-
Five years +57.16%
-
20 years +538.3%
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Izak Odendaal, an Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth, about the gold rally and the reasons for it.
It’s an incredibly positive macro-environment for gold… The key drivers have been the absolute collapse in global interest rates… and the fear that there’s a massive wave of inflation coming…Izak Odendaal, Investment Analyst - Old Mutual Wealth
We’ve been mining gold since 1886. All the good stuff is out of the ground already…Izak Odendaal, Investment Analyst - Old Mutual Wealth
In rand terms, the gold price is at a record high… making marginal mines more attractive…Izak Odendaal, Investment Analyst - Old Mutual Wealth
We’ve missed out on the previous commodity boom. We can’t afford to miss out once more.Izak Odendaal, Investment Analyst - Old Mutual Wealth
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover'
For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice
"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."Read More
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now
"The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.Read More
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000.Read More
'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa'
MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, according to MyBroadband.Read More