SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions
After months of uncertainty, the South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan (BRP) has been approved.
86% of creditors gave the rescue plan the thumbs up at a meeting on Tuesday.
At least it brings to an end this dreadful state of suspended animation the airline has been in.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
The move paves the way for the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to launch a new airline with an interim board and CEO.
But it'll cost billions for the new airline to get off the ground says SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Letich.
Possibly 5 billion at the bottom end, that's at least to keep it going for the interim...but more like 14.3 billionGuy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
The total amount owing to the banks is in the order of R30 billion.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Listen as John Maytham speaks to SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch about SAA's business rescue plan:
More from Local
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk?
Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity.Read More
Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN
"Not one church or synagogue in Sea Point will help us, nor will the City of Cape Town", says the Seaboard Community Action Network (CAN).Read More
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm
Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous.Read More
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London
South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.Read More
Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture?
On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units.Read More
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records
Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky.Read More
Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor
A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the fight against Covid-19.Read More
A book of the times - SA authors join forces for 'The Lockdown Collection'
Sara-Jayne King chats to two of the contributors to the newly released book The Lockdown Collection, Lindiwe Hani and Tracy Going.Read More
South Africans are starving - Mzansi emerges as one of world's 'hunger hotspots'
South Africa is one of several middle-income countries including India and Brazil, experiencing rapidly rising levels of hunger.Read More
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body
The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade.Read More