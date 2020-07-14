SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
SAA Business Plan approved and new CEO appointed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
What is Robinhood and why did Tesla's share price surge?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Gold rally returns to its "gold standard" - why ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk? Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity. 14 July 2020 6:11 PM
SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions The South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan (BRP) has been approved by 86% of the vote at Tuesday’s creditors' meeting. 14 July 2020 4:42 PM
Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN "Not one church or synagogue in Sea Point will help us, nor will the City of Cape Town", says the Seaboard Community Action Networ... 14 July 2020 2:19 PM
View all Local
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the... 14 July 2020 11:59 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions

14 July 2020 4:42 PM
by
Tags:
SAA
Business Rescue Plan

The South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan (BRP) has been approved by 86% of the vote at Tuesday’s creditors' meeting.

After months of uncertainty, the South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan (BRP) has been approved.

86% of creditors gave the rescue plan the thumbs up at a meeting on Tuesday.

At least it brings to an end this dreadful state of suspended animation the airline has been in.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

The move paves the way for the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to launch a new airline with an interim board and CEO.

But it'll cost billions for the new airline to get off the ground says SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Letich.

Possibly 5 billion at the bottom end, that's at least to keep it going for the interim...but more like 14.3 billion

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

The total amount owing to the banks is in the order of R30 billion.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Listen as John Maytham speaks to SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch about SAA's business rescue plan:


14 July 2020 4:42 PM
by
Tags:
SAA
Business Rescue Plan

Recommended

More from Local

200629-taxi-rank2jpg

[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk?

14 July 2020 6:11 PM

Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

seaboard-can-facebookjpg

Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN

14 July 2020 2:19 PM

"Not one church or synagogue in Sea Point will help us, nor will the City of Cape Town", says the Seaboard Community Action Network (CAN).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

storm-city-workers-clean-streets

City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm

14 July 2020 1:59 PM

Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carmen-alger-family-singing-videopng

[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adults-alcohol-alcoholic-beverage-1304473jpg

Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture?

14 July 2020 1:03 PM

On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tobaccoprotest_1285

Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records

14 July 2020 12:48 PM

Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

older-woman-wine-glass-alcohol-pexels-photo-free-to-use-without-attributionjpeg

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

14 July 2020 11:59 AM

A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the fight against Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-collectionjpg

A book of the times - SA authors join forces for 'The Lockdown Collection'

14 July 2020 11:34 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to two of the contributors to the newly released book The Lockdown Collection, Lindiwe Hani and Tracy Going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africans are starving - Mzansi emerges as one of world's 'hunger hotspots'

14 July 2020 10:40 AM

South Africa is one of several middle-income countries including India and Brazil, experiencing rapidly rising levels of hunger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lesotho-alcoholjpegjpg

Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body

14 July 2020 10:36 AM

The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

Local Politics

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

Local

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

CoCT continues mop-up operations in areas hit by heavy storms

14 July 2020 5:20 PM

Tourism sector the hardest hit by amended lockdown rules - Maynier

14 July 2020 5:02 PM

Former cricketers, coaches back Lungi Ngidi, demand end to subtle & overt racism

14 July 2020 3:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA