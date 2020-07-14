SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions





After months of uncertainty, the South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan (BRP) has been approved.

86% of creditors gave the rescue plan the thumbs up at a meeting on Tuesday.

At least it brings to an end this dreadful state of suspended animation the airline has been in. Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

The move paves the way for the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to launch a new airline with an interim board and CEO.

But it'll cost billions for the new airline to get off the ground says SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Letich.

Possibly 5 billion at the bottom end, that's at least to keep it going for the interim...but more like 14.3 billion Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

The total amount owing to the banks is in the order of R30 billion. Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

