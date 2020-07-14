It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Streaming issues? Report here
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 14 July 2020 7:43 PM
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted... 14 July 2020 6:46 PM
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk? Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity. 14 July 2020 6:11 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the... 14 July 2020 11:59 AM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

14 July 2020 6:26 PM
by
Tags:
South African Airways
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Guy Leitch
Public Enterprises Department
Department of public enterprises
Arabile Gumede
Business Rescue Practioners
BRPs
BRP
Business Rescue Plan

SAA is dead! Long live SAA? Arabile Gumede interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Creditors have approved the business rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA), enabling the government to launch a new taxpayer-funded airline.

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

The new airline will need to take R16 billion from South Africa’s dwindling kitty to take off.

The airline will also need additional funds for 1000 employees who will be hired to form part of the new airline.

The Department of Public Enterprises has appointed Phillip Saunders as acting CEO, and will announce a new board "soon".

Retrenchment packages will now be paid to more than 2700 employees.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Gumede also spoke to Advocate Christopher Shabangu, Deputy President of the South African Cabin Crew Association.

The routes are much more constrained. It’ll fly 25% of what it used to…

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

The R16 billion is not a real number… if you add all the numbers together you get to nearly R30 billion.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Mr Saunders… his CV is remarkably lightweight.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

We’re not happy about the interim CEO… Two steps forward, 20 steps back… The same people who brought the airline down are the people who must take it forward…

Advocate Christopher Shabangu, Deputy President - South African Cabin Crew Association

Government doesn’t have money – that’s understandable… we need a strategic partner. Government will have to relinquish shares in the state-owned company to a strategic partner…

Advocate Christopher Shabangu, Deputy President - South African Cabin Crew Association

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Gold bars 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard

14 July 2020 7:28 PM

Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.

Day trader investor stocks shares equities trading 123rf 123rfbusiness

'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'

14 July 2020 7:03 PM

What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

lesotho-alcoholjpegjpg

Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body

14 July 2020 10:36 AM

The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade.

khayelitsha-cookies-staff-baking-cookes-facebookjpg

Capetonians rally in the spirit of Ubuntu behind Khayelitsha Cookies

14 July 2020 7:20 AM

MD says people's support buying nearly all 200,000 cookies that couldn't be delivered to hotels due to lockdown gives them hope.

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

foschinijpg

Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon

13 July 2020 7:34 PM

The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.

hotel-room-bed-accommodation-tourism-travel-vacation-leisure-break-sleep-123rf

Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules

13 July 2020 7:29 PM

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure travel.

Quantitative easing printing money 123rfbusiness 123rf

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can't print money to pay for Covid-19

13 July 2020 7:10 PM

Why "quantitative easing" can't work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Gold bars 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard

14 July 2020 7:28 PM

Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.

Day trader investor stocks shares equities trading 123rf 123rfbusiness

'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'

14 July 2020 7:03 PM

What

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

foschinijpg

Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon

13 July 2020 7:34 PM

The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.

Quantitative easing printing money 123rfbusiness 123rf

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

13 July 2020 7:10 PM

Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

10 July 2020 3:39 PM

More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.

Lungi Ngidi

'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'

10 July 2020 1:48 PM

"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.

