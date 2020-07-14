It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline
Creditors have approved the business rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA), enabling the government to launch a new taxpayer-funded airline.
The new airline will need to take R16 billion from South Africa’s dwindling kitty to take off.
The airline will also need additional funds for 1000 employees who will be hired to form part of the new airline.
The Department of Public Enterprises has appointed Phillip Saunders as acting CEO, and will announce a new board "soon".
Retrenchment packages will now be paid to more than 2700 employees.
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.
Gumede also spoke to Advocate Christopher Shabangu, Deputy President of the South African Cabin Crew Association.
The routes are much more constrained. It’ll fly 25% of what it used to…Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
The R16 billion is not a real number… if you add all the numbers together you get to nearly R30 billion.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Mr Saunders… his CV is remarkably lightweight.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
We’re not happy about the interim CEO… Two steps forward, 20 steps back… The same people who brought the airline down are the people who must take it forward…Advocate Christopher Shabangu, Deputy President - South African Cabin Crew Association
Government doesn’t have money – that’s understandable… we need a strategic partner. Government will have to relinquish shares in the state-owned company to a strategic partner…Advocate Christopher Shabangu, Deputy President - South African Cabin Crew Association
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever
The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.Read More
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body
The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade.Read More
Capetonians rally in the spirit of Ubuntu behind Khayelitsha Cookies
MD says people's support buying nearly all 200,000 cookies that couldn't be delivered to hotels due to lockdown gives them hope.Read More
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon
The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.Read More
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure travel.Read More
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19
Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever
The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.Read More
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon
The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.Read More
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19
Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).Read More
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'
"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.Read More