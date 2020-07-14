[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk?





Taxi operators were on Sunday given the green light to operate at 100% capacity for local trips, provided they adhered to certain measures designed to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

But what does that mean for people who are reliant upon taxis to get from A to B?

What's the risk that, even with measures such as screening and sanitizing in place, passengers will be vulnerable to contracting Covid-19?

It's obvious that the proximity of people together in a fully loaded taxi is an infection risk, regardless of the other measures which are put in place. Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, Helen Joseph Hospital - University of the Witwatersrand

Social distancing is one of the measures we've all become familiar with over the past few months and that becomes impossible when the taxi is 100% full. Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, Helen Joseph Hospital - University of the Witwatersrand

Dr Nel says the longer one is exposed, the greater the risk of transmission.

It's what they call a linear risk. If you go for 15 minutes, the risk is about half, what it is in 30 minutes and a quarter of what it would be for an hour. Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, Helen Joseph Hospital - University of the Witwatersrand