[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk?
Taxi operators were on Sunday given the green light to operate at 100% capacity for local trips, provided they adhered to certain measures designed to minimize the spread of Covid-19.
But what does that mean for people who are reliant upon taxis to get from A to B?
What's the risk that, even with measures such as screening and sanitizing in place, passengers will be vulnerable to contracting Covid-19?
It's obvious that the proximity of people together in a fully loaded taxi is an infection risk, regardless of the other measures which are put in place.Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, Helen Joseph Hospital - University of the Witwatersrand
Social distancing is one of the measures we've all become familiar with over the past few months and that becomes impossible when the taxi is 100% full.Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, Helen Joseph Hospital - University of the Witwatersrand
Dr Nel says the longer one is exposed, the greater the risk of transmission.
It's what they call a linear risk. If you go for 15 minutes, the risk is about half, what it is in 30 minutes and a quarter of what it would be for an hour.Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, Helen Joseph Hospital - University of the Witwatersrand
The longer you're in a confined area, the more the risk goes up.Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, Helen Joseph Hospital - University of the Witwatersrand
