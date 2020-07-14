Streaming issues? Report here
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 14 July 2020 7:43 PM
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted... 14 July 2020 6:46 PM
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk? Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity. 14 July 2020 6:11 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the... 14 July 2020 11:59 AM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
Business
Opinion
Lifestyle

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Proudly South African
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
John Kani
Andy Rice
Heroes and Zeroes
branding
Arabile Gumede
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Legendary actor John Kani rallies a struggling nation in Proudly South African’s new campaign.

It’s powerful stuff.

Screengrab from "Game Time", Proudly South African's new campaign featuring legendary actor John Kani (https://youtu.be/sdyj05fjtuQ).

Related article: My worst fear is being 80 years old and poor – famed actor Dr John Kani

“Closed” and “To Let” signs everywhere point to the economic devastation left behind by Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown.

In once scene, a tear rolls down a woman’s cheek after spotting herself in an old headline reading “SA Premier Business Awards” – her dream shattered, and life’s work gone.

Kani - in his calm, authoritative voice - implores us, his compatriots, to buy local, to save jobs and the nation.

The rallying call saddens but, ultimately, inspires.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) asked branding and advertising expert Andy Rice for comment.

My problem is… I’m not sure it leaves anybody with any idea of what to do next… What is a locally produced product? … Research shows that people in South Africa don’t know which brands are imported and which ones are locally produced.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Watch the moving Proudly South African advert below.


