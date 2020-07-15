First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic
This Saturday the 18th of July is Mandela Day, but it will be one with a marked difference to previous years.
South Africans will have to work out how to do their 67 minutes of goodwill in a more socially distanced way, says Refilwe Moloto.
It is also overshadowed by the recent death of Madiba's daughter Zindzi Mandela.
The UN Secretary-General António Guterres will be delivering the first-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture this Saturday 18 July at 3pm SA time, and the theme will be "Tackling the inequality pandemic: A new social contract for a new era.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
The lecture is intended for us all to take a moment to reflect on the wasted years globally of working against inequality, of building a more equal society.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
I think this moment of Covid is another revolutionary moment where all of us need to take a moment and say what do we do to ensure that we build a more equal society.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
The Nelson Mandela Foundation will be streaming the lecture on its website on Saturday 18 July at 3pm SAST/9am EST. He encourages people to watch it on the site but says it will also be broadcast on various television channels.
Hatang encourages people to post comments and questions of the foundation's social media platforms as the lecture will be followed by a Q&A session.
So please engage with it so we can answer these questions that have about this moment in our global community.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Listen to the interview below:
