From a drug den in Hillbrow to the top of the bestsellers list
A little over 20 years ago Melinda Ferguson was a homeless drug addict, trawling the streets of Hillbrow for her next fix.
She was down and most definitely out. Her addiction to crack cocaine and heroin had dragged her to the depths of hell.
She had hit rock bottom and all she had on her mind was how she was going to kill herself.
There was nothing in me that believed I would last for a couple more months. I wanted to die.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
I was deeply ashamed of my life and who I had become.Melinda Ferguson, Author and Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
At the insistence of her family, Ferguson went to Enoch's Walk, a farm for the homeless and that's where her journey of recovery began.
I got clean, 1 September 1999 on that farm.Melinda Ferguson, Author and Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
Something happened there, and I can only call it a spiritual awakening now...I suddenly had a very clear image of life and death...Melinda Ferguson, Author and Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
I finally realised I wasn't going to be able to continue doing what I had been doing and expecting different results.Melinda Ferguson, Author and Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
Bit by bit Ferguson began rebuilding her life with the help of other recovering addicts she met at Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
Eventually, a chance meeting at a fish shop in Melville where Ferguson had landed a job would change the course of her life forever.
Glynnis O'Hara walks in. She was the deputy editor of True Love magazine at the time...I was bending her ear (about my life)...and she said, why don't you write it down and submit it to the magazine.Melinda Ferguson, Author and Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
Ferguson did just that and the piece she wrote about her drug addiction would eventually become her first book, Smacked.
The book would go on to sell in excess of 30 000 copies and was followed up five years later by Hooked: Secrets and Highs of a Sober Addict.
These days, in addition to being an author Ferguson is also an Alan Paton award-winning publisher with her own imprint Melinda Ferguson Books.
She has published over 40 books including the best-sellers Being Chris Hani's Daughter (Lindiwe Hani), Get Me To 21 (Gabi Lowe), Killing Karoline (Sara-Jayne King) and Rape: A South African Nightmare (Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola).
Listen as Melinda Ferguson tells Sara-Jayne King about her recovery from heroin addiction:
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures.Read More
There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille
An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has caused outrage online.Read More
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday.Read More
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut
Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted.Read More
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk?
Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity.Read More
SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions
The South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan (BRP) has been approved by 86% of the vote at Tuesday’s creditors' meeting.Read More
Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN
"Not one church or synagogue in Sea Point will help us, nor will the City of Cape Town", says the Seaboard Community Action Network (CAN).Read More
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm
Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous.Read More
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London
South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.Read More