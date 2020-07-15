8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA
Entrepreneur Ian Fuhr, the founder of the Sorbet Group of beauty stores, and The Hatch Institute, believes ending racism in business is an economic imperative.
Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all in his opinion piece in The Business Day.
He talks to Refilwe Mloto and says throughout his career he has been involved in race relations and how to undo the unconscious bias and prejudice so many carry.
I believe racial polarisation is the single biggest problem that we face in South Africa today.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
He acknowledges that speaking out is a challenge as a white person in South Arica, but feels he must do so.
It's difficult for white people because you have to build credibility to talk about race-based stuff...because it is easy for black people to say, it's easy for you to say this because you are white and privileged.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
While he has worked in the area of race relations for many years, he says he has never pushed the limits, which is what he is starting to now do.
Change can only happen in a place of discomfort
I've now started to deal with those uncomfortable conversations and issues around race that we need to have around race in South Africa if we are going to move forward.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
Too many people say forget about the past, he adds.
Too many say why don't we move on, I'm so tired of hearing about apartheid...but in actual fact, we can't move on until such time as we fully understand our own biases and how we were raised and the prejudices that we have.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
Face your unconscious bias
He says everyone has what is termed 'unconscious bias' and it is part of human nature.
The sooner we learn to understand it and deal with it, the sooner we will be able to redress the problems of the past and hopefully find some commonality going forward.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
Understand systemic racism and accept white privilege, redress past wrongs
Unconscious bias, understanding systemic racism, accepting white privilege, and redressing past wrongs are all interwoven he says.
They are all interwoven and it is high time that white people acknowledge their white privilege...Every single white person in South Africa has benefited from our past in one way or another.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
White privilege is a fact of life, it is not something that was made up. It's real and it has been for many, many years.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
How does he counter arguments that there is black privilege created by those people enriching themselves in the country, asks Refilwe.
Fuhr says this argument usually comes up in relation to corruption.
But it's not about race. Race and corruption are two very different things. Corruption is more about power and who's holding the power, whereas race is a different issue altogether.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
The apartheid government was also highly corrupt, he adds.
In fact, they stole a whole country away from black people.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
He says all governments are corrupt and does not feel the argument that the current government has been involved in massive corruption negates the need to acknowledge and deal with white privilege.
But it does not take away from the fact that whites are still privileged in this country, even today.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
Fuhr says this does put the responsibility on white people to face these issues.
A lot of it is unconscious. We don't intentionally go out to be racist.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
We also need to understand the difference between racism and discrimination and prejudice, he says.
Prejudice is a prejudgement about a certain type of people, discrimination is acting on those prejudices, and racism is when you have the power to control the discrimination.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
People before profits
Fuhr writes about the importance of 'people before profits', saying the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the existing enormous inequality in society.
We have to look at how capitalism and individual greed has taken control of our lives throughout the world but is exacerbated in this country becaue of the huge income gap between the top and the bottom, and so we have to show companies they cannot just focus on narrow profit objectives.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
He says at this time people should not be retrenched.
How do we rebuild the country when potentially half of the people are unemployed?Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
He says he understands smaller businesses often have no choice, but he urges bigger businesses to avoid getting rid of staff if they have the reserves to avoid it.
Things need to change
The new world post the pandemic will have to have a far more human face. People have been treated more like cost burdens than assets in companies...there is not much difference between a person and a pencil.Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute
SA requires a new breed of culture-driven business leaders
The culture of business needs to shift and we need 'a new breed of leaders', what he terms 'culture-driven leaders.'
It can no longer just be about building profits, but rather about people and creating a sense of belonging, he adds and that is the aim of The Hatch Institute.
Listen to Ian Fuhr's insightful learnings in the interview below:
