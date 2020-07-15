8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:20
SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jaco Booyens
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirby Gordon
Ram Barkai
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 15:10
Does CSA need to ake a firmer stand on race issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks - Cricket Commentator at ...
Today at 15:20
SA;s Low Covid-19 Death Rate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:40
The Terrorist Album: Apartheid’s Insurgents, Collaborators, and the Security Police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Dlamini - Author And Historian at Harvard University
Today at 15:50
The wine industry and covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 16:10
Scientists found who may have triggered the coronavirus crisis in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 16:20
SAA Pilots’ Association welcomes first step to exiting Business Rescue proceedings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association
Today at 16:55
SOS NPO's 'Each1Feed1’ campaign for Mandela Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shelley Humphreys - Executive Director at Save our Schools (SOS NPO)
Today at 17:05
UK decision to exclude Huawei from their 5G network.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Kevin Kwan's latest book - Sex and Vanity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Kwan
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 15 July 2020 12:36 PM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has ca... 15 July 2020 11:29 AM
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises. 15 July 2020 10:20 AM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it? No Chinese company is immune to the state, says Alistair Fairweather. But security concerns don't tell the whole story. 15 July 2020 12:35 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has ca... 15 July 2020 11:29 AM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA

15 July 2020 12:23 PM
by
corporate SA
racial prejudice
unconcious bais
Ian Fuhr
The Hatch Foundation

Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all

Entrepreneur Ian Fuhr, the founder of the Sorbet Group of beauty stores, and The Hatch Institute, believes ending racism in business is an economic imperative.

Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all in his opinion piece in The Business Day.

He talks to Refilwe Mloto and says throughout his career he has been involved in race relations and how to undo the unconscious bias and prejudice so many carry.

I believe racial polarisation is the single biggest problem that we face in South Africa today.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

He acknowledges that speaking out is a challenge as a white person in South Arica, but feels he must do so.

It's difficult for white people because you have to build credibility to talk about race-based stuff...because it is easy for black people to say, it's easy for you to say this because you are white and privileged.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

While he has worked in the area of race relations for many years, he says he has never pushed the limits, which is what he is starting to now do.

Change can only happen in a place of discomfort

I've now started to deal with those uncomfortable conversations and issues around race that we need to have around race in South Africa if we are going to move forward.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

Too many people say forget about the past, he adds.

Too many say why don't we move on, I'm so tired of hearing about apartheid...but in actual fact, we can't move on until such time as we fully understand our own biases and how we were raised and the prejudices that we have.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

Face your unconscious bias

He says everyone has what is termed 'unconscious bias' and it is part of human nature.

The sooner we learn to understand it and deal with it, the sooner we will be able to redress the problems of the past and hopefully find some commonality going forward.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

Understand systemic racism and accept white privilege, redress past wrongs

Unconscious bias, understanding systemic racism, accepting white privilege, and redressing past wrongs are all interwoven he says.

They are all interwoven and it is high time that white people acknowledge their white privilege...Every single white person in South Africa has benefited from our past in one way or another.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

White privilege is a fact of life, it is not something that was made up. It's real and it has been for many, many years.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

How does he counter arguments that there is black privilege created by those people enriching themselves in the country, asks Refilwe.

Fuhr says this argument usually comes up in relation to corruption.

But it's not about race. Race and corruption are two very different things. Corruption is more about power and who's holding the power, whereas race is a different issue altogether.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

The apartheid government was also highly corrupt, he adds.

In fact, they stole a whole country away from black people.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

He says all governments are corrupt and does not feel the argument that the current government has been involved in massive corruption negates the need to acknowledge and deal with white privilege.

But it does not take away from the fact that whites are still privileged in this country, even today.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

Fuhr says this does put the responsibility on white people to face these issues.

A lot of it is unconscious. We don't intentionally go out to be racist.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

We also need to understand the difference between racism and discrimination and prejudice, he says.

Prejudice is a prejudgement about a certain type of people, discrimination is acting on those prejudices, and racism is when you have the power to control the discrimination.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

People before profits

Fuhr writes about the importance of 'people before profits', saying the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the existing enormous inequality in society.

We have to look at how capitalism and individual greed has taken control of our lives throughout the world but is exacerbated in this country becaue of the huge income gap between the top and the bottom, and so we have to show companies they cannot just focus on narrow profit objectives.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

He says at this time people should not be retrenched.

How do we rebuild the country when potentially half of the people are unemployed?

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

He says he understands smaller businesses often have no choice, but he urges bigger businesses to avoid getting rid of staff if they have the reserves to avoid it.

Things need to change

The new world post the pandemic will have to have a far more human face. People have been treated more like cost burdens than assets in companies...there is not much difference between a person and a pencil.

Ian Fuhr, Founder - Sorbet Group and The Hatch Institute

SA requires a new breed of culture-driven business leaders

The culture of business needs to shift and we need 'a new breed of leaders', what he terms 'culture-driven leaders.'

It can no longer just be about building profits, but rather about people and creating a sense of belonging, he adds and that is the aim of The Hatch Institute.

Listen to Ian Fuhr's insightful learnings in the interview below:


