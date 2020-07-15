Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury
Many of the support measures introduced by government at the start of the national lockdown will expire at the end of July.
So then what?
With the peak of Covid-19 infections not yet reached in some parts of the country, it is likely that continued support will be needed far beyond the end of the month.
On Tuesday Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said there was a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures.
Momoniat joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Wednesday.
We are looking into the possibility of small extensions, by a month or two.Ismail Momoniat, National Treasury deputy director-general
All we said yesterday is that they (relief measures) were designed for the first few months of lockdown...Ismail Momoniat, National Treasury deputy director-general
We are keenly aware that they are facing very, very difficult challenges just to survive.Ismail Momoniat, National Treasury deputy director-general
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat speaks to CapeTalk about the possibility of extending tax relief measures:
