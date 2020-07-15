Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:20
SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jaco Booyens
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirby Gordon
Ram Barkai
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 15:10
Does CSA need to ake a firmer stand on race issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks - Cricket Commentator at ...
Today at 15:20
SA;s Low Covid-19 Death Rate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:40
The Terrorist Album: Apartheid's Insurgents, Collaborators, and the Security Police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Dlamini - Author And Historian at Harvard University
Today at 15:50
The wine industry and covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 16:10
Scientists found who may have triggered the coronavirus crisis in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 16:20
SAA Pilots' Association welcomes first step to exiting Business Rescue proceedings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots' Association
Today at 16:55
SOS NPO's 'Each1Feed1' campaign for Mandela Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shelley Humphreys - Executive Director at Save our Schools (SOS NPO)
Today at 17:05
UK decision to exclude Huawei from their 5G network.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Kevin Kwan's latest book - Sex and Vanity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Kwan
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it?

15 July 2020 12:35 PM
by
No Chinese company is immune to the state, says Alistair Fairweather. But security concerns don't tell the whole story.

The UK government has banned its mobile communications companies from buying Huawei 5G equipment after 31 December 2020.

Related article:

They have until 2027 to remove all existing Huawei 5G equipment from their networks.

The ban follows similar sanctions that the US has imposed on the Chinese company.

Both the US and UK claim that Huawei poses a national security threat – an accusation the firm denies.

Kieno Kammies asked Alistair Fairweather for comment.

Fairweather is the founder of PlainSpeak, a consultancy focusing on the intersection between media, technology and business.

When it comes to superpowers saying mean things about each other one should always be inclined to disbelieve both and - to a degree - believe both.

Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

The anti-Huawei camp says it’s an arm of the Chinese army, and that they’re installing backdoors which will allow them to spy on the Americans… conveniently at a time when Donald Trump is waging a trade war with the Chinese…

Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

There is no company in China immune to the power of the state…

Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

Huawei is a jewel in the crown… Their phones are only about 20% of their revenue…

Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

You need to be able to trust the people who are laying the pipes… The Chinese government has manifestly more power over its citizenry and companies than the American government…

Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

Security concerns are not the main reason… it’s also a bit farcical. The UK has already installed a whole lot of equipment… 2027 in technology terms? … it’s a joke!

Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


