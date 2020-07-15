Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA

15 July 2020 12:36 PM
by
Tags:
Tourism
South African Tourism
Lockdown
COVID-19

Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector.

The state of South Africa's leisure travel sector is dire. Lockdown level 3 has not allowed for the reopening of leisure accommodation.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Christelle Grohmann, specialist tourism unit director at BDO South Africa.

How many travellers are usually in the country?

Normally South Africa sees about 28 million domestic trips and about 10 million international trips per year, says Grohman.

We would have had roughly about 900,000 international travellers a month into the market.

Christelle Grohmann, Specialist tourism unit director - BDO South Africa

There has always been a significant local leisure and business travel market that supports hotels and b&bs in the domestic market, she adds.

Bit she says, business travel, which is all that is currently allowed, is not enough to keep the establishments going especially for the larger ones.

Hotels are really not reaching economies of scale. So we've dropped from just below 60% occupancy in March to around 17% now.

Christelle Grohmann, Specialist tourism unit director - BDO South Africa

The figure of 17% is only for those hotels that are open. Many remain closed, she explains.

Combined with that, rates are also 30% lower.

Christelle Grohmann, Specialist tourism unit director - BDO South Africa

She says many in the industry are concerned the bank payment holiday and Ters relief payments are coming to an end.

For these operations that have managed to hold out, it's now D-Day.

Christelle Grohmann, Specialist tourism unit director - BDO South Africa

For retirees who sunk savings into a property for Airbnb for their monthly income, this also has serious ramifications, she says, so there is a knock-on effect beyond that which may have been foreseen.

The industry has developed the safety protocols that need to be in place and this information was sent to government.

We know it can be done safely....but it needs to open up now.

Christelle Grohmann, Specialist tourism unit director - BDO South Africa

She does not believe the industry can survive many more months.

Jobs in the tourism sector involve 1.5 million employees.

Listen to the interview below:


Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200629-taxi-rank2jpg

[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk?

14 July 2020 6:11 PM

Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carmen-alger-family-singing-videopng

[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adults-alcohol-alcoholic-beverage-1304473jpg

Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture?

14 July 2020 1:03 PM

On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tobaccoprotest_1285

Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records

14 July 2020 12:48 PM

Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-collectionjpg

A book of the times - SA authors join forces for 'The Lockdown Collection'

14 July 2020 11:34 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to two of the contributors to the newly released book The Lockdown Collection, Lindiwe Hani and Tracy Going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160610khayelitsha1-jpeg.jpeg

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

14 July 2020 8:41 AM

W Cape Dept of Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem says freedom of movement plus alcohol leads to a massive increase in trauma cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

10 July 2020 3:39 PM

More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

