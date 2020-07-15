DA call for student teachers to help under-capacitated schools comes 'too late'





Final year teaching students are being called on to help shore up the education system by assisting under-capacitated schools.

We call on the Dept. of Basic Education to engage Universities & FET Colleges on ways in which final year teaching students can assist in capacitating schools after Minister Motshekga revealed that 16 168 teachers suffer from comorbidities.-@NomsaMarchesi https://t.co/sHoQlvHtdZ — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 14, 2020

The Democratic Alliance wants the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to engage Universities and FET Colleges on possible ways soon-to-be-qualified teachers can help ease the pressure on schools where some teachers are unable to go to work.

But education researcher and policy analyst Sara Black says she thinks the call has come too late:

This was suggested as a potential means for supporting teachers about two months ago when it was a preemptive solution to protect vulnerable teachers in anticipation of reopening. Sara Black, Education researcher, teacher and policy analyst

It's also a little tone deaf as to where the conversation around school opening and school closing is right now. Sara Black, Education researcher, teacher and policy analyst

Last week Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, revealed that over 16 000 teachers have indicated that they suffer from comorbidities.

Now that the schools have been reopened, the pandemic has accelerated, multiple teachers have fallen ill and some have passed away... Sara Black, Education researcher, teacher and policy analyst

This is not the moment to be now be saying OK how do we cast around the room to look for whoever else we can throw into the trenches instead. Sara Black, Education researcher, teacher and policy analyst

Listen to the full conversation with Sara Black by clicking below: