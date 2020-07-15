DA call for student teachers to help under-capacitated schools comes 'too late'

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Edge Computing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ponani Shikweni - Director at Hluvuko Designs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment' Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon... 15 July 2020 4:27 PM
Police investigating after Cecil John Rhodes statue decapitated in Cape Town A criminal case has been opened after the statue of Cecil Rhodes was found beheaded at a monument on the slopes of Table Mountain.... 15 July 2020 2:33 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring! "Business Process Outsourcing" is thriving – and companies such as Amazon in SA is on a hiring spree, says Clayton Williams. 15 July 2020 2:23 PM
SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector. 15 July 2020 12:36 PM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
DA call for student teachers to help under-capacitated schools comes 'too late'

15 July 2020 1:23 PM
by
Tags:
DA
Schools
Teachers
COVID-19

Education expert Sara Black speaks to Lester Kiewit about the DA's call for teaching students to help under-pressure schools.

Final year teaching students are being called on to help shore up the education system by assisting under-capacitated schools.

The Democratic Alliance wants the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to engage Universities and FET Colleges on possible ways soon-to-be-qualified teachers can help ease the pressure on schools where some teachers are unable to go to work.

But education researcher and policy analyst Sara Black says she thinks the call has come too late:

This was suggested as a potential means for supporting teachers about two months ago when it was a preemptive solution to protect vulnerable teachers in anticipation of reopening.

Sara Black, Education researcher, teacher and policy analyst

It's also a little tone deaf as to where the conversation around school opening and school closing is right now.

Sara Black, Education researcher, teacher and policy analyst

Last week Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, revealed that over 16 000 teachers have indicated that they suffer from comorbidities.

Now that the schools have been reopened, the pandemic has accelerated, multiple teachers have fallen ill and some have passed away...

Sara Black, Education researcher, teacher and policy analyst

This is not the moment to be now be saying OK how do we cast around the room to look for whoever else we can throw into the trenches instead.

Sara Black, Education researcher, teacher and policy analyst

Listen to the full conversation with Sara Black by clicking below:


15 July 2020 1:23 PM
by
Tags:
DA
Schools
Teachers
COVID-19

