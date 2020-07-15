My Transgender Life: Trans activist Zoey Black uses YouTube to tell her story
Zoey Black is a trans rights activist and digital content creator who is using YouTube to take viewers on a remarkably personal journey of transition.
Over the past few months Zoey, who is also a trained actress, has been uploading videos to the social media platform detailing her medical transition as a trans woman.
Since 2017 Zoey has been using her website zoeyblack.com to explore social and lifestyle issues pertaining to the LGBTQIA+ community, specifically around the experiences of transgender and gender diverse people.
Her YouTube channel 'My Transgender Life' includes videos about coming out as trans, hormone replacement therapy and legally changing her name.
I started a blog to make experiences like mine more accessible to people like me. I think the YouTube channel is a natural progression of that.Zoey Black, Trans activist and content creator
I'm really doing this for the part of me that wished there was content like this when I was first coming out because there was nothing and it was very, very difficult for me to navigate my own transition.Zoey Black, Trans activist and content creator
Listen as Zoey speaks to Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King about her YouTube channel My Transgender Life:
