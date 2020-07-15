Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!





The South African economy - weaker right now than at any time the last Depression 90 years ago – is shedding, perhaps, millions of jobs.

The “Business Process Outsourcing” (BPO) sector, however, is thriving – and companies such as Amazon in South Africa is on a hiring spree.

The US behemoth announced last month that it’s looking to hire 3000 South Africans.

Click here to apply (then filter by location and type in "South Africa") - you need to be a South African citizen fluent in English with Matric and a good internet connection.

The 3000 additional BPO jobs will increase Amazon in South Africa’s workforce to about 7000.

Amazon logotype printed on cardboard box side, seen from above on a wooden parquet floor.

In the year to 31 March 2020, 6216 new BPO jobs were created in Cape Town, according to Alderman James Vos, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management.

Most BPO jobs are held by South Africans younger than 30 who serve customers in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA (Business Process Enabling South Africa) Western Cape.

Cape Town… there’s a sense of a strong customer service culture… Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA Western Cape

International [BPO] clients are confident in South Africa… Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA Western Cape

We are seeing many, many more people applying, especially those who were affected by the pandemic. It serves us well from a supply perspective… Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA Western Cape

Listen to the interview in the audio below.