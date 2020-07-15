Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Edge Computing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ponani Shikweni - Director at Hluvuko Designs
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!

15 July 2020 2:23 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Cape Town
Employment
Amazon
Personal finance
Job
Lester Kiewit
Alderman James Vos
Business Process Outsourcing
BPO
BPeSA
Business Process Enabling South Africa
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
amazon south africa
Clayton Williams
find a job
find employment

"Business Process Outsourcing" is thriving – and companies such as Amazon in SA is on a hiring spree, says Clayton Williams.

The South African economy - weaker right now than at any time the last Depression 90 years ago – is shedding, perhaps, millions of jobs.

The “Business Process Outsourcing” (BPO) sector, however, is thriving – and companies such as Amazon in South Africa is on a hiring spree.

The US behemoth announced last month that it’s looking to hire 3000 South Africans.

Click here to apply (then filter by location and type in "South Africa") - you need to be a South African citizen fluent in English with Matric and a good internet connection.

The 3000 additional BPO jobs will increase Amazon in South Africa’s workforce to about 7000.

Amazon logotype printed on cardboard box side, seen from above on a wooden parquet floor.

Read: Amazon just announced 3,000 open jobs in SA, and you only need matric – here’s how to apply

In the year to 31 March 2020, 6216 new BPO jobs were created in Cape Town, according to Alderman James Vos, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management.

Most BPO jobs are held by South Africans younger than 30 who serve customers in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA (Business Process Enabling South Africa) Western Cape.

Cape Town… there’s a sense of a strong customer service culture…

Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA Western Cape

International [BPO] clients are confident in South Africa…

Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA Western Cape

We are seeing many, many more people applying, especially those who were affected by the pandemic. It serves us well from a supply perspective…

Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA Western Cape

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


