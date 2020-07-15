Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!
The South African economy - weaker right now than at any time the last Depression 90 years ago – is shedding, perhaps, millions of jobs.
The “Business Process Outsourcing” (BPO) sector, however, is thriving – and companies such as Amazon in South Africa is on a hiring spree.
The US behemoth announced last month that it’s looking to hire 3000 South Africans.
Click here to apply (then filter by location and type in "South Africa") - you need to be a South African citizen fluent in English with Matric and a good internet connection.
The 3000 additional BPO jobs will increase Amazon in South Africa’s workforce to about 7000.
Read: Amazon just announced 3,000 open jobs in SA, and you only need matric – here’s how to apply
In the year to 31 March 2020, 6216 new BPO jobs were created in Cape Town, according to Alderman James Vos, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management.
Most BPO jobs are held by South Africans younger than 30 who serve customers in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA (Business Process Enabling South Africa) Western Cape.
Cape Town… there’s a sense of a strong customer service culture…Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA Western Cape
International [BPO] clients are confident in South Africa…Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA Western Cape
We are seeing many, many more people applying, especially those who were affected by the pandemic. It serves us well from a supply perspective…Clayton Williams, Chief Skills Officer at BPeSA Western Cape
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'
The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA
Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector.Read More
Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it?
No Chinese company is immune to the state, says Alistair Fairweather. But security concerns don't tell the whole story.Read More
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA
Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us allRead More
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly
Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises.Read More
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline
SAA is dead! Long live SAA? Arabile Gumede interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever
The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.Read More