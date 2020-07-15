



Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena says replacing car keys doesn't always have to cost you an arm and a leg.

You can find reasonably priced locksmiths around the city, if you do your research.

De Siena was commenting in response to a CapeTalk caller who complained about a pricey quotation he received for his Honda Jazz.

I've just had a shock when I went to one of the private locksmiths to [find out] how much it would cost me to do a new key for a Honda Jazz. He said R2,800. Where does that money come from? Ross, Thornton resident

CapeTalk listeners have recommended a range of affordable service providers from across the Mother City which we've complied below.

10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town:

Why are replacement keys so expensive?

De Siena explains that replacing keys with the original car manufacturers can be an exorbitant cost.

There are various chips and transponders inside electronic keys which usually pushes the price up for replacements.

However, many qualified and experienced locksmiths are able to manipulate or clone the components of electronic keys at a fraction of the price, he explains.

I feel like the car keys don't subscribe to any sort of supply and demand curve that creates pricing in the market. Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za

You can pay a fortune for new car keys, however, there are ways around the issue. Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za

Generally, the problem is that the transponder and the battery inside the housing of the key are sort of solid items that can't be separated... but it can't be done. Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za

Depending on what's gone - it's usually the battery - a service provider with experience may be able to hack your key together for you. Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za

It's about finding a service provider who has the experience to crack the code, so to speak. Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za

Listen to the discussion on the CarTalk open line (from 07:46):