'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Edge Computing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ponani Shikweni - Director at Hluvuko Designs
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment' Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon... 15 July 2020 4:27 PM
Police investigating after Cecil John Rhodes statue decapitated in Cape Town A criminal case has been opened after the statue of Cecil Rhodes was found beheaded at a monument on the slopes of Table Mountain.... 15 July 2020 2:33 PM
View all Local
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
View all Politics
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring! "Business Process Outsourcing" is thriving – and companies such as Amazon in SA is on a hiring spree, says Clayton Williams. 15 July 2020 2:23 PM
SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector. 15 July 2020 12:36 PM
View all Business
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment'

15 July 2020 4:27 PM
by
Tags:
Racism
John Maytham
Koketso Sachane
blm

Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon...

Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call to the Drive Time Show with John Maytham on Wednesday afternoon.

The radio presenter-turned-TV-news-anchor was responding to a previous conversation on the show between Maytham and cricket writer Jeremy Fredericks.

The pair had been discussing the Black Lives Matter movement which had recently caused divisions in the SA cricket world.

It's after cricketer Lungi Ngidi came under fire from several players for expressing his support for the campaign and revealing that he'd be keen to address the issue in the Proteas dressing room.

Former Proteas Rudi Steyn, Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar, were among those who responded on social media by saying 'all lives matter'.

Sachane spoke about the refusal of some people to truly acknowledge the lived experience of black South Africans.

As a black person, whenever you hear of the sheer refusal to acknowledge and engage rationally in the lived experiences of black people you've got a choice to make whether you respond with anger or with calm and understanding.

Koketso Sachane, former Cape Talk presenter

During my time at Cape Talk there were times when I straddled both and there were days when I would leave upset and there were days when I would feel, ok, maybe we need to talk.

Koketso Sachane, former Cape Talk presenter

It's either a refusal, an unwillingness, or a certain level of arrogance or even hidden shame, because if you were to admit that this is true, you have to then question your own participation, complicity in the system that we live in.

Koketso Sachane, former Cape Talk presenter

As black people we just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment...after everything that's happened in our country.

Koketso Sachane, former Cape Talk presenter

In 2020 we have to nurse the uncomfortable feeling of people who just refuse to acknowledge? I just don't know anymore.

Koketso Sachane, former Cape Talk presenter

Listen to Koketso Sachane speaking on the Drive Show with John Maytham:


15 July 2020 4:27 PM
by
Tags:
Racism
John Maytham
Koketso Sachane
blm

Recommended

More from Local

car-key-driverjpg

10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town

15 July 2020 4:50 PM

Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cecil-rhodes-statue-twitter-croppedpng

Police investigating after Cecil John Rhodes statue decapitated in Cape Town

15 July 2020 2:33 PM

A criminal case has been opened after the statue of Cecil Rhodes was found beheaded at a monument on the slopes of Table Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zoeyjpg

My Transgender Life: Trans activist Zoey Black uses YouTube to tell her story

15 July 2020 2:05 PM

Cape Town-based trans rights activist Zoey Black is using YouTube to take viewers on a remarkably personal journey of transition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

seaboard-can-facebookjpg

Issue of Cape Town's homeless 'deeply politicised', says Seaboard councillor

15 July 2020 1:39 PM

Councillor Nicola Jowell has responded to complaints that the City of Cape Town isn't doing enough to address the plight of the homeless in the Sea Point area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

DA call for student teachers to help under-capacitated schools comes 'too late'

15 July 2020 1:23 PM

Education expert Sara Black speaks to Lester Kiewit about the DA's call for teaching students to help under-pressure schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beach-holiday-travel-relaxjpg

SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA

15 July 2020 12:36 PM

Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

15 July 2020 12:36 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180302ismailmomoniatjpg

Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury

15 July 2020 12:20 PM

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tracy-zille-twitter-account-screengrabpng

There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille

15 July 2020 11:29 AM

An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has caused outrage online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

meljpg

From a drug den in Hillbrow to the top of the bestsellers list

15 July 2020 10:40 AM

Author and publisher Melinda Ferguson celebrates 20 years clean and sober with the relaunch of her bestselling memoirs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!

Business

EWN Highlights

3 mn jobs lost in SA since lockdown, black women hit hardest - survey

15 July 2020 5:35 PM

President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm

15 July 2020 5:23 PM

Lawyer: Dlamini-Zuma looked at economic, psychological impact of tobacco ban

15 July 2020 5:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA