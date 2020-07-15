



Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call to the Drive Time Show with John Maytham on Wednesday afternoon.

The radio presenter-turned-TV-news-anchor was responding to a previous conversation on the show between Maytham and cricket writer Jeremy Fredericks.

The pair had been discussing the Black Lives Matter movement which had recently caused divisions in the SA cricket world.

It's after cricketer Lungi Ngidi came under fire from several players for expressing his support for the campaign and revealing that he'd be keen to address the issue in the Proteas dressing room.

Former Proteas Rudi Steyn, Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar, were among those who responded on social media by saying 'all lives matter'.

Sachane spoke about the refusal of some people to truly acknowledge the lived experience of black South Africans.

As a black person, whenever you hear of the sheer refusal to acknowledge and engage rationally in the lived experiences of black people you've got a choice to make whether you respond with anger or with calm and understanding. Koketso Sachane, former Cape Talk presenter

During my time at Cape Talk there were times when I straddled both and there were days when I would leave upset and there were days when I would feel, ok, maybe we need to talk. Koketso Sachane, former Cape Talk presenter

It's either a refusal, an unwillingness, or a certain level of arrogance or even hidden shame, because if you were to admit that this is true, you have to then question your own participation, complicity in the system that we live in. Koketso Sachane, former Cape Talk presenter

As black people we just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment...after everything that's happened in our country. Koketso Sachane, former Cape Talk presenter

In 2020 we have to nurse the uncomfortable feeling of people who just refuse to acknowledge? I just don't know anymore. Koketso Sachane, former Cape Talk presenter

Listen to Koketso Sachane speaking on the Drive Show with John Maytham: