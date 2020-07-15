Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket





Cricket broadcaster Jeremy Fredericks says nothing will change if the issues of institutional racism aren't confronted in the game.

If players and administrators can't have honest conversations about race, then " we're failing the youngsters that come after us", Fredericks tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

If we are not going to sit around the table, if we're not going to deal with it, then we're never going to change the imbalances of the past. Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket commentator

The cry and the plea is now for things to change. For everybody to get equal opportunities. If that is too much to ask in 2020, then I don't know. Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket commentator

Last week, bowler Lungi Ngidi said that the Proteas players needed to have conversations amongst themselves about institutionalised racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

More than 30 former Proteas cricketers and five senior coaches have applauded Ngidi for calling on the current Proteas team to take a stand against racism.

However, a number of former players and supporters have criticised Ngidi's suggestion.

I see absolutely nothing wrong with what Lungi Ngidi said. He merely stated a fact that is absolutely true. Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket commentator

Fredericks believes that the refusal to address race issues in cricket stems from internalised guilt.

Fredericks says he's been also been criticised for stating that Black Lives Matter on Facebook.

The commentator says there's no hope for South Africa if white people cannot acknowledge and listen to black people's experiences.

I think the reason white people respond is because of the guilt that they feel. The guilt of apartheid and the guilt that their forefathers have left this country in such a bad state that it needs recovery. Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket commentator

You live with guilt and want to brush it aside - that's exactly what unity of cricket has done for 25 to 30 years. Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket commentator

