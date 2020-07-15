Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment' Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon... 15 July 2020 4:27 PM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has ca... 15 July 2020 11:29 AM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket

15 July 2020 6:38 PM
by
Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mind.

Cricket broadcaster Jeremy Fredericks says nothing will change if the issues of institutional racism aren't confronted in the game.

If players and administrators can't have honest conversations about race, then " we're failing the youngsters that come after us", Fredericks tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

If we are not going to sit around the table, if we're not going to deal with it, then we're never going to change the imbalances of the past.

Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket commentator

The cry and the plea is now for things to change. For everybody to get equal opportunities. If that is too much to ask in 2020, then I don't know.

Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket commentator

RELATED: 'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'

Last week, bowler Lungi Ngidi said that the Proteas players needed to have conversations amongst themselves about institutionalised racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

More than 30 former Proteas cricketers and five senior coaches have applauded Ngidi for calling on the current Proteas team to take a stand against racism.

However, a number of former players and supporters have criticised Ngidi's suggestion.

I see absolutely nothing wrong with what Lungi Ngidi said. He merely stated a fact that is absolutely true.

Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket commentator

RELATED: The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation

Fredericks believes that the refusal to address race issues in cricket stems from internalised guilt.

Fredericks says he's been also been criticised for stating that Black Lives Matter on Facebook.

The commentator says there's no hope for South Africa if white people cannot acknowledge and listen to black people's experiences.

RELATED: What Hashim Amla's fascinating story illuminates about South African society

I think the reason white people respond is because of the guilt that they feel. The guilt of apartheid and the guilt that their forefathers have left this country in such a bad state that it needs recovery.

Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket commentator

You live with guilt and want to brush it aside - that's exactly what unity of cricket has done for 25 to 30 years.

Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket commentator

WATCH: Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


