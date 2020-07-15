Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
Ponani Shikweni is not only a self-made woman but is also has an infectious energy and an indefatigable drive to help young women, particularly in Alexandra, Johannesburg to find financial independence.
She is the director of Hluvuko Designs and she speaks to Arabile Gumede on The Money Show about empowerment and trying to create an agile business success plan for the women in Alexandra.
.
Hluvuko Designs started in 2014, making blankets and doing crochet until 2015. We met Netcare and we started supplying their hospitals with pillowcases, etc.Ponani Shikweni, Director - Hluvuko Designs
After Netcare helped us to register our business things got easier and sales began to pick up. It is not easy to start as you need capital to buy material. Not knowing how to sell your products is also a challengePonani Shikweni, Director - Hluvuko Designs
I have helped women and the youth here by creating employment. Some lost their jobs during lockdown and I was worried about them. After three days Netcare gave us an opportunity to supply 10,000 masks. We made another 20,000 maks for Alex Mall to be handed over to the shoppers for free.Ponani Shikweni, Director - Hluvuko Designs
Listen below for the full interview...
This article first appeared on 702 : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
More from Business
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with.Read More
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them.Read More
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare
Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the wine and agricultural economy.Read More
SA's inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
Economist Ndumiso Hadebe says the impact of the lockdown-induced contraction was anticipated.Read More
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'
The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!
"Business Process Outsourcing" is thriving – and companies such as Amazon in SA is on a hiring spree, says Clayton Williams.Read More
SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA
Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector.Read More
Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it?
No Chinese company is immune to the state, says Alistair Fairweather. But security concerns don't tell the whole story.Read More
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA
Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us allRead More
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly
Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises.Read More