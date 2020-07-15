Streaming issues? Report here
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment' Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon... 15 July 2020 4:27 PM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA

15 July 2020 8:02 PM
by
Tags:
Stephen Devereux
basic income grant

The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them.

The basic income grant has become a topical issue now. There are questions as to whether it could certainly help and how many people it could help.

Imagine the number of people who would be receiving it, who could be helped through food security, perhaps decreasing poverty somewhat and creating some impact on people's livelihoods if government as to be able to introduce it.

The biggest problem is whether we have the money to fund it or whether we are creating a nanny state.

Arabile Gumede on The Money Show speaks to Prof Stephen Devereux, SA/UK bilateral research chair in social protection for food security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape for more.

I was struck by the fact that the minister used the phrase basic grant when in fact what she is talking about is much narrower than that. The history of the basic income grant in SA goes quite a long way.

Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape

What the minister is talking about is a targeted grant for unemployed working-age adults and have no access to UIF and no other social grants would be eligible.

Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape

The notion of whether it is affordable or not is questionable. Ministers of finance are always cautious and want to cut spending, especially social spending.

Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape

The Department of Social Development has always been in favour of expanding social grants, recognising that this country just isn't creating enough jobs for everybody. It is not their fault that they are unemployed, that they can't find work, so the state has an obligation to support them.

Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape

Listen below for the full interview...


This article first appeared on 702 : Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA


