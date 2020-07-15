Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA
When she's not an investment strategist or a professional morning person behind the mic, Refilwe is a foodie who posts her Insta-worthy dishes and 'lockdown libations' under the hashtag #CrooningContessa.
She recently sat down with the team at Condé Nast House & Garden SA to talk about some of her food and home inspo.
Did you know that Refilwe has a name for every home she's lived in over the years?
In the interview, she explains the reason why she named her latest abode Vermont (hint: It's a reference to the hit US TV series 'Scandal' a.k.a 'The Fixer').
To find out more about Refilwe; her favourite dishes, and chefs, check out her Q&A with House & Garden SA here.
You can also join her as she takes over House & Garden SA's Instagram page for a live cooking session at 6pm on Thursday (16 July).
Catch Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto weekdays from 6 am to 9 am on CapeTalk.
