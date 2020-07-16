Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
3-million South Africans lost their jobs during lockdown- RAPID MOBILE SURVEY (CRAM)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:10
MRC wants legal drinking age in SA to be raised & liquor prices hiked
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - ‎SAMRC
Today at 12:10
ADITYA KUMAR: Judge orders City of Cape Town to rebuild Hangberg home
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aditya Kumar - Executive director at Development Action Group (Dag)
Today at 12:15
Zandile Gumede and R389m corruption co-accused back in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:15
WENDY ALBERTS: Massacre of jobs at SA's top restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 12:23
Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19, son confirms
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
LUMKILE MONDI: 2020 Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey an overview of results and findings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 12:27
PSC probe shows Ramaphosa failed to act against DG Mamphiswana for misconduct
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
DANEEL KNOETZE: Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:37
Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head- Helensuzman Foundation reacts
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 12:37
LEE WALLIS: CT medical students step in to volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Lee Wallis - Head at Emergency Medicine at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:40
ANTHONY TURTON: Sewage could be used to tell where Covid-19 hotspots are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Anthony Turton
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 12:41
Gordhan, Mboweni commit in letter to obtain funding for SAA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Twitter hack: accounts of prominent figures, including Biden, Musk, Obama, Gates and Kanye compromised
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Loadshedding and WiFi: How to keep the internet on when the power goes off
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Rugby: New Zealand Rugby confirms plans to host Rugby Championship
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:56
First anniversary of Johnny Cleggs death- Ending of show with Scaterlings Of Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:20
The impact of the pandemic on the hotel industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tim Cordon
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Why women have borne the brunt of Covid-19 job losses Two million women lost their jobs between February to April this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Most of them were poor black w... 16 July 2020 11:27 AM
[PICS] Southern Right Whales chilling in False Bay on Wednesday arvie The Simons Town Boat Company's Dave Hurwitz posted these gorgeous photos on their Facebook page taken on Wednesday afternoon. 16 July 2020 10:41 AM
View all Local
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why

16 July 2020 7:50 AM
by
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Medical
Hospitals
COVID-19
level3 lockdown

CEO Dr Ryan Noach says in his personal view however, in medium to longer-term, prohibition is not the solution to alcohol issues.

The banning of alcohol has once taken centre stage with questions being asked about it legitimacy and effectiveness in combatting Covid-19, suggests Refilwe Moloto.

There is evidence that trauma units faced an increase in patients when the first ban on alcohol was lifted some weeks ago.

But other quarters are calling it an extreme measure at a time when industries linked to alcohol can least expect to stop all trade.

Dr Ryan Noach, the Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Health speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the benefits of the alcohol ban, but also why it is not a permanent solution as he predicts a steady rise in infection rates.

We're facing a wave of Covid-19 illness and claims and it's pretty frightening. We're right in the epicenter and teeth of the epidemic now.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

He says Discovery Health has been preparing the infrastructure for a long time.

Regarding the alcohol ban, he says they are deeply empathetic to the employment, economic and fiscal impact resulting from this action.

In my own personal view, I am not convinced that a prohibition is the right thing in the long term.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

In the short-term, however, he absolutely understands why the government has chosen to do this.

It s critical for us as a country that every single patient in need of a hospital bed or ICY bed has access to one and available data does show that this (ban) does free up hospital beds.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Based on Discovery Health's own data based on its members shows that between level 4 and level 3, when alcohol sales were unbanned, there was an 80% increase in direct alcohol-related admissions.

There was a 190% increase in trauma admissions although not all of these may have been alcohol-related but certainly, a very large proportion of them are.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

He says the thousands of extra patients being admitted to hospital just within the Discovery Health Medical Scheme for alcohol-related issues, does back up the evidence that the unbanning has put enormous strain on all hospitals in the country.

In the medium to longer-term, I am absolutely of the view that prohibition is not the solution to the alcohol-related issues.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

He says better education campaigns are needed with a deep understanding and responsibility within society of the consequences of alcohol abuse.

Gender-based-violence and other violence related to alcohol need a societal solution with behavioural change, he adds.

We should have absolutely zero-tolerance for drunk driving.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Noach confirms they have put "unusual and extraordinary" arrangements in place to ensure that their Covid-19 positive members needing hospital care receive it even if that requires being transported non-Covid19 patients across provincial lines to other hospitals with more capacity.

Listen to the interview below:


16 July 2020 7:50 AM
by
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Medical
Hospitals
COVID-19
level3 lockdown

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected

16 July 2020 11:34 AM

WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beach-holiday-travel-relaxjpg

SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA

15 July 2020 12:36 PM

Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200629-taxi-rank2jpg

[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk?

14 July 2020 6:11 PM

Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carmen-alger-family-singing-videopng

[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adults-alcohol-alcoholic-beverage-1304473jpg

Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture?

14 July 2020 1:03 PM

On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tobaccoprotest_1285

Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records

14 July 2020 12:48 PM

Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-collectionjpg

A book of the times - SA authors join forces for 'The Lockdown Collection'

14 July 2020 11:34 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to two of the contributors to the newly released book The Lockdown Collection, Lindiwe Hani and Tracy Going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160610khayelitsha1-jpeg.jpeg

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

14 July 2020 8:41 AM

W Cape Dept of Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem says freedom of movement plus alcohol leads to a massive increase in trauma cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena killed in alleged home invasion

16 July 2020 11:46 AM

Minister Mchunu distances his office from PSC corruption findings

16 July 2020 11:28 AM

Mboweni surprised by opposition rejection of Division of Revenue Amendment Bill

16 July 2020 10:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA