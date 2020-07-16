Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy'
Who polices the police?
Parliament’s police committee Chairperson Tina Joematt-Pettersson on Wednesday rubberstamped the appointment of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss after she was recommended by Police Minister Bheki Cele.
It’s a governance failure - a student getting to choose their examiner.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
The deadline for the appointment of the new Head of Ipid passed six months ago.
Some members of the committee were against Ntlatseng’s nomination, questioning her investigative skills.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is questioning the selection process and the tardiness thereof.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Andrew Whitfield, DA Shadow Minister of Police.
She asked him to explain why they are concerned about Ntlatseng’s appointment as new Ipid Head.
Ipid investigates deaths in police custody, crimes allegedly committed by police officers, violations of policy and dissatisfaction with the service provided by the police.
The primary reason for the DA’s objection… is that it’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to be able to appoint the Head of an independent body whose job is to be the police watchdog.Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance
Parliament needs to do a comprehensive review of legislation in order to put the nomination in the hands of Parliament, not the Minister.Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance
The entire process has been shrouded in secrecy. Within one week of having received the information, Parliament must decide to simply rubberstamp the Minister’s nominee. It’s undemocratic! …Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance
We didn’t see the candidate! We were sent a CV a week before the committee meeting. We didn’t see any other shortlisted candidates…Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance
We believe civil society needs to play an active role in the shortlisting process… We believe Parliament must appoint, not the Minister… The Minister’s responsibility is to nominate, and Parliament’s job is to appoint. It was a rubberstamp, considering the process.Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance
This process doesn’t sufficiently insulate Ipid from suspicion of corruption…Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance
The Minister is required by law to fill the vacancy within one year… He missed that deadline at the end of February… Parliament extended his legislated deadline, which they’re not entitled to do! …Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
