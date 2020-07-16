[PICS] Southern Right Whales chilling in False Bay on Wednesday arvie
Dave Hurwitz, owner of the Simon's Town Boat Company spotted Southern Right Whales in False Bay on balmy winter Wednesday afternoon and shared them on Facebook.
