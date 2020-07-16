Eskom W Cape explains backlog delaying power restoration in Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
3-million South Africans lost their jobs during lockdown- RAPID MOBILE SURVEY (CRAM)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:10
MRC wants legal drinking age in SA to be raised & liquor prices hiked
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - ‎SAMRC
Today at 12:10
ADITYA KUMAR: Judge orders City of Cape Town to rebuild Hangberg home
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aditya Kumar - Executive director at Development Action Group (Dag)
Today at 12:15
Zandile Gumede and R389m corruption co-accused back in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:15
WENDY ALBERTS: Massacre of jobs at SA's top restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 12:23
Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19, son confirms
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
LUMKILE MONDI: 2020 Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey an overview of results and findings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 12:27
PSC probe shows Ramaphosa failed to act against DG Mamphiswana for misconduct
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
DANEEL KNOETZE: Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:37
Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head- Helensuzman Foundation reacts
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 12:37
LEE WALLIS: CT medical students step in to volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Lee Wallis - Head at Emergency Medicine at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:40
ANTHONY TURTON: Sewage could be used to tell where Covid-19 hotspots are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Anthony Turton
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 12:41
Gordhan, Mboweni commit in letter to obtain funding for SAA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Twitter hack: accounts of prominent figures, including Biden, Musk, Obama, Gates and Kanye compromised
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Loadshedding and WiFi: How to keep the internet on when the power goes off
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Rugby: New Zealand Rugby confirms plans to host Rugby Championship
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:56
First anniversary of Johnny Cleggs death- Ending of show with Scaterlings Of Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:20
The impact of the pandemic on the hotel industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tim Cordon
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Why women have borne the brunt of Covid-19 job losses Two million women lost their jobs between February to April this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Most of them were poor black w... 16 July 2020 11:27 AM
[PICS] Southern Right Whales chilling in False Bay on Wednesday arvie The Simons Town Boat Company's Dave Hurwitz posted these gorgeous photos on their Facebook page taken on Wednesday afternoon. 16 July 2020 10:41 AM
View all Local
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all Politics
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Eskom W Cape explains backlog delaying power restoration in Cape Town

16 July 2020 11:22 AM
by

Trish Da Silva, Eskom Western Cape spokesperson, says they dealing with a double-whammy of the storm damage and loadshedding.

Many Capetonians are complaining that their power has not yet been restored after the recent Cape storm damaged Eskom infrastructure.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Communication and Stakeholder Management's Trish Da Silva about the backlog.

As indicated, we do have a huge backlog and we still have over 1000 faults I think, maybe closer to 1200 faults, that need to be cleared.

Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

She says many of those faults are related to the storm experienced earlier in the week.

Storm damage typically happens on the overhead networks...it can break the poles, it can break the lines, you can have trees uprooted...that get blown onto the lines, so then a lot of repair and construction work needs to happen.

Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

She says maintenance teams were in place across the entire Western Cape in preparation for inevitable storm damage. The teams are then dispatched to conduct the repairs.

The problem we having now is we have more than one problem. We have storm damage...and on top of that, we are experiencing loadshedding.

Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

She explains why when power is restored after loadshedding it can cause additional problems with closing the breakers remotely.

You have to send someone out to the breaker and they have to manually close it.

Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

There are other similar issues that require manual maintenance.

We do depend on our customers to call us, email us, SMS us, WhatsApp us, to let us know they are experiencing a problem.

Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

In bigger areas, the control room can spot breakers not closing, but in a smaller area like one street, this is not always able to be flagged so customer contact is important, she explains.

Call 0860037566 which is a 24 hour 7 day a week hour but she acknowledges customers often struggle to get through quickly.

Da Silva says they plan to communicate daily with the public which areas have been restored.

But it is bad, it really is tough.

Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

Listen to the interview below:

READ FULL ESKOM STATEMENT BELOW:

Eskom is experiencing a high number of faults in greater Cape Town and parts of the Western Cape after the recent storms caused severe damage to network infrastructure.

Due to the extreme storm damage to the network, customers in some areas are experiencing prolonged periods without electricity. Operators are working around the clock to repair equipment and restore supply to customers. With over 1000 active faults logged, Eskom is experiencing serious resource constraints during a time where COVID-19 has affected some of the field operators. Some employees have tested positive and others are self-isolating due to exposure to the virus.

Eskom has managed to bring in contractors to assist with medium voltage (MV) and high voltage (HV) faults and has included its Major Engineering Works Construction teams to do repairs as additional support.

Another serious problem in the greater Cape Town area is illegal connections that are putting further strain on the network by causing overloading and damaged equipment, resulting in loss of supply. Certain areas in Cape Town are also known to be volatile and dangerous, and operators often put their lives at risk when they enter such areas to repair the network. At times armed response security guards have to escort technicians while they work.

Unfortunately, all of this comes at a time where Eskom is loadshedding, which may result in some customers being affected for much longer than the two and a half hour timeslot. When power is restored after load shedding, nuisance tripping sometimes occurs. Customers are encouraged to reduce the risk of nuisance tripping by switching off all electrical appliances, especially their geysers, before load shedding is scheduled to take place. Customers can switch on their geysers approximately 30 minutes after their supply has been restored.

Prioritisation of Fault Backlog

In order to deal with the backlog of faults, Eskom is prioritising its response by the size and duration of the faults. Faults that have left customers without electricity supply for more than 48 hours will take priority, thereafter, faults for more than 24 hours until the most recent faults can be dealt with. Faults on the MV and HV network impact a large number of customers and these are also being prioritised. Western Cape General Manager for Distribution, Alwie Lester, acknowledges the frustration that customers are experiencing.

“Multiple teams of operators have been and will continue to be dispatched into the affected areas to ensure that electricity supply is restored as soon as possible. I wish to sincerely apologise to all our customers who are experiencing long periods without electricity during this extremely cold winter.”

For further enquiries or to report faults, customers may contact the Eskom Share Call number at 0860037566 or email customerservices@eskom.co.za. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Eskom customers normally serviced by the Bellville, Khayelitsha and Kraaifontein Hubs may also use these local contact options on weekdays between 08h00 – 16h00:

Bellville Hub at 076 782 9481 (WhatsApp and SMS only)

• Khayelitsha Hub at 079 452 4844 (WhatsApp and SMS only)/ Khayelitshacrm@eskom.co.za

• Kraaifontein Hub at 064 695 4285 (WhatsApp and SMS only)/ Kraaifonteincrm@eskom.co.za


16 July 2020 11:22 AM
by

Recommended

Trending

Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena killed in alleged home invasion

16 July 2020 11:46 AM

Minister Mchunu distances his office from PSC corruption findings

16 July 2020 11:28 AM

Mboweni surprised by opposition rejection of Division of Revenue Amendment Bill

16 July 2020 10:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA