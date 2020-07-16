Eskom W Cape explains backlog delaying power restoration in Cape Town





Many Capetonians are complaining that their power has not yet been restored after the recent Cape storm damaged Eskom infrastructure.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Communication and Stakeholder Management's Trish Da Silva about the backlog.

As indicated, we do have a huge backlog and we still have over 1000 faults I think, maybe closer to 1200 faults, that need to be cleared. Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

She says many of those faults are related to the storm experienced earlier in the week.

Storm damage typically happens on the overhead networks...it can break the poles, it can break the lines, you can have trees uprooted...that get blown onto the lines, so then a lot of repair and construction work needs to happen. Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

She says maintenance teams were in place across the entire Western Cape in preparation for inevitable storm damage. The teams are then dispatched to conduct the repairs.

The problem we having now is we have more than one problem. We have storm damage...and on top of that, we are experiencing loadshedding. Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

She explains why when power is restored after loadshedding it can cause additional problems with closing the breakers remotely.

You have to send someone out to the breaker and they have to manually close it. Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

There are other similar issues that require manual maintenance.

We do depend on our customers to call us, email us, SMS us, WhatsApp us, to let us know they are experiencing a problem. Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

In bigger areas, the control room can spot breakers not closing, but in a smaller area like one street, this is not always able to be flagged so customer contact is important, she explains.

Call 0860037566 which is a 24 hour 7 day a week hour but she acknowledges customers often struggle to get through quickly.

Da Silva says they plan to communicate daily with the public which areas have been restored.

But it is bad, it really is tough. Trish Da Silva, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

Listen to the interview below:

READ FULL ESKOM STATEMENT BELOW:

Eskom is experiencing a high number of faults in greater Cape Town and parts of the Western Cape after the recent storms caused severe damage to network infrastructure.

Due to the extreme storm damage to the network, customers in some areas are experiencing prolonged periods without electricity. Operators are working around the clock to repair equipment and restore supply to customers. With over 1000 active faults logged, Eskom is experiencing serious resource constraints during a time where COVID-19 has affected some of the field operators. Some employees have tested positive and others are self-isolating due to exposure to the virus.

Eskom has managed to bring in contractors to assist with medium voltage (MV) and high voltage (HV) faults and has included its Major Engineering Works Construction teams to do repairs as additional support.

Another serious problem in the greater Cape Town area is illegal connections that are putting further strain on the network by causing overloading and damaged equipment, resulting in loss of supply. Certain areas in Cape Town are also known to be volatile and dangerous, and operators often put their lives at risk when they enter such areas to repair the network. At times armed response security guards have to escort technicians while they work.

Unfortunately, all of this comes at a time where Eskom is loadshedding, which may result in some customers being affected for much longer than the two and a half hour timeslot. When power is restored after load shedding, nuisance tripping sometimes occurs. Customers are encouraged to reduce the risk of nuisance tripping by switching off all electrical appliances, especially their geysers, before load shedding is scheduled to take place. Customers can switch on their geysers approximately 30 minutes after their supply has been restored.

Prioritisation of Fault Backlog

In order to deal with the backlog of faults, Eskom is prioritising its response by the size and duration of the faults. Faults that have left customers without electricity supply for more than 48 hours will take priority, thereafter, faults for more than 24 hours until the most recent faults can be dealt with. Faults on the MV and HV network impact a large number of customers and these are also being prioritised. Western Cape General Manager for Distribution, Alwie Lester, acknowledges the frustration that customers are experiencing.

“Multiple teams of operators have been and will continue to be dispatched into the affected areas to ensure that electricity supply is restored as soon as possible. I wish to sincerely apologise to all our customers who are experiencing long periods without electricity during this extremely cold winter.”

For further enquiries or to report faults, customers may contact the Eskom Share Call number at 0860037566 or email customerservices@eskom.co.za. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Eskom customers normally serviced by the Bellville, Khayelitsha and Kraaifontein Hubs may also use these local contact options on weekdays between 08h00 – 16h00:

Bellville Hub at 076 782 9481 (WhatsApp and SMS only)

• Khayelitsha Hub at 079 452 4844 (WhatsApp and SMS only)/ Khayelitshacrm@eskom.co.za

• Kraaifontein Hub at 064 695 4285 (WhatsApp and SMS only)/ Kraaifonteincrm@eskom.co.za