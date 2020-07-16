What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate?
Despite the fact the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is rising at a rapid rate, the country's Covid-19 mortality rate continues to be among the lowest in the world.
John Maytham asked epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa why that is.
She says one of the reasons is that we have a younger population, and that a strict, early lockdown allowed the health system to prepare.
Younger people aren't being hit as hard and we definitely have a younger population compared to places like the UK.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Boffa says compared to places like the UK, South Africa appears to have been better prepared
We responded immediately after seeing what was happening in other places and began our lockdown...Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
It definitely had an impact on readying our hospitals...I believe that has had a great impact on the number of deaths we've had here.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths currently stands at 4 453.
The global average case fatality rate of the virus is 4.4%, compared to 1.6% in South Africa.
Statistics also show that most people who contract coronavirus recover, with many not even aware they were infected.
Dr Jody Boffa explains why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa is relatively low:
