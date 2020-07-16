W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected
The statistics give an indication that the Covid-19 curve in the Western Cape has flattened and deaths are stabilising.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health about the latest updates in the Western Cape
He explains that the province is work to a national Covid-19 EpiModel that was made public to the media.
That was the risk scenario for which we have been planning, and according to that scenario we were still expecting that the rate of daily deaths was still supposed to be on an incline until the end of July before it declines.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
In addition, the daily rate of admissions into hospital for Covid-19 would continue on an incline until the end of July according to that scenario.
This is not what is currently happening, he explains.
What we've seen in the last two weeks, is that expected increase has not been realised, so we have had fewer daily deaths and we've had fewer daily hospitalisations compared to what was projected.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
We are cautiously, therefore, saying, that we're seeing a flattening against the projection, and potentially, possibly the early decline - but we are very cautious and we are still watching.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
It seems that not everyone is affected at the same time.
There seems to be a slower uptake in certain protective factors scientists don't fully understand yet...it seems we cannot assume everybody is as vulnerable.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
He says the flattening is a very real opportunity to encourage people's behavioural change with mask-wearing and social distancing to try and avoid second and third peaks seen elsewhere in the world.
It's going to be with us for at least 18 months until a vaccine is available.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
