W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected

Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Pieter-Dirk Uys to lift lockdown spirits with a live streamed show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Dirk Uys - null at ...
Today at 16:10
2020 Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 16:20
The law surrounding masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Law
Today at 16:55
The Mandela Day Food Can mosaic by LEAP Maths & Science Schools, the Global Teachers Institute, Rhodes Food Group and the Hyprop Foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Gilmour - founder of the LEAP Science and Maths School
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Lansdowne Dearest - My family’s story of forced removals by Bronwyn Davids
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwyn Davis
Today at 18:13
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
SAA can be turned around says pilots' union The SAA Pilots' Association's Captain Grant Back says a restructured airline would only work under competent leadership. 16 July 2020 12:46 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected

16 July 2020 11:34 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape Health Department
Hospitals
COVID-19
Dr Keith Cloete
WCHD

WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak.

The statistics give an indication that the Covid-19 curve in the Western Cape has flattened and deaths are stabilising.

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health about the latest updates in the Western Cape

He explains that the province is work to a national Covid-19 EpiModel that was made public to the media.

That was the risk scenario for which we have been planning, and according to that scenario we were still expecting that the rate of daily deaths was still supposed to be on an incline until the end of July before it declines.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

In addition, the daily rate of admissions into hospital for Covid-19 would continue on an incline until the end of July according to that scenario.

This is not what is currently happening, he explains.

What we've seen in the last two weeks, is that expected increase has not been realised, so we have had fewer daily deaths and we've had fewer daily hospitalisations compared to what was projected.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

We are cautiously, therefore, saying, that we're seeing a flattening against the projection, and potentially, possibly the early decline - but we are very cautious and we are still watching.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

It seems that not everyone is affected at the same time.

There seems to be a slower uptake in certain protective factors scientists don't fully understand yet...it seems we cannot assume everybody is as vulnerable.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says the flattening is a very real opportunity to encourage people's behavioural change with mask-wearing and social distancing to try and avoid second and third peaks seen elsewhere in the world.

It's going to be with us for at least 18 months until a vaccine is available.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

16 July 2020 3:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

16 July 2020 12:57 PM

Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.

drinking under the influence drunk driving DUI alcohol 123rfcrime 123rf

Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why

16 July 2020 7:50 AM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach says in his personal view however, in medium to longer-term, prohibition is not the solution to alcohol issues.

beach-holiday-travel-relaxjpg

SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA

15 July 2020 12:36 PM

Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector.

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

200629-taxi-rank2jpg

[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk?

14 July 2020 6:11 PM

Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity.

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

carmen-alger-family-singing-videopng

[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.

adults-alcohol-alcoholic-beverage-1304473jpg

Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture?

14 July 2020 1:03 PM

On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units.

tobaccoprotest_1285

Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records

14 July 2020 12:48 PM

Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky.

Trending

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

LIVE BLOG: What to expect from COVID-19 Economic cluster briefing

16 July 2020 3:35 PM

Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins

16 July 2020 3:21 PM

SA's foreign direct investment inflows rise to R29bn in Q1

16 July 2020 2:54 PM

