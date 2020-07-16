SAA can be turned around says pilots' union





The chairman of the SAA Pilots' Association is convinced the national airline can emerge from the ashes.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham Captain Grant Back says that can only happen with the right management.

I do believe that SAA can be turned around... Captain Grant Back, Captain and Chairperson - South African Airways Pilots’ Association

If you look at New Zealand who was in a similar situation as South African Airways was about 10 years ago, they've certainly become one of the top airlines in the world... Captain Grant Back, Captain and Chairperson - South African Airways Pilots’ Association

And that's really just come through the right management, the right skills, and of course the commitment in funding the airline and getting it out of its negative equity position. Captain Grant Back, Captain and Chairperson - South African Airways Pilots’ Association

On Tuesday, after months of uncertainty, the South African Airways business rescue plan was approved.

The move paves the way for the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to launch a new airline with an interim board and CEO.

However, Back admits that finding a strategic equity partner will be a challenge for the government:

I don't think there are going to be many investors out there that will want to invest with a minority share. Captain Grant Back, Captain and Chairperson - South African Airways Pilots’ Association

