Keep the internet on when the power goes off
Loadshedding has returned, now – with many working from home without backup power – more disruptive than ever.
With so many people stuck at home during the pandemic, an internet connection has become, almost, as essential as our scant supply of electricity.
Why does the internet go down when the power goes off?
Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding?
Are there devices - perhaps a solar-powered charger, for example - that can keep the router on?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Socially Acceptable.
It’s such a headache! … As soon load-shedding hits, the connection dies…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
One solution is having a Mi-Fi portable router…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
Generators are costly… an inverter generator is the costliest… For normal homes, look at a UPS – it’s uninterrupted power supply… You can get an entry-level one… for R5000 and up…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
If you’re using a UPS, have it connected to these devices – even if the power is on.Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
