What is the future of social housing in Hangberg?
There are less than 24 hours left for the City of Cape Town to rebuild the home of a Hangberg resident torn down by municipal law enforcement officers last month.
On Wednesday the Cape Town High Court ruled that the demolition of Genola Phillips's home was unlawful and unconstitutional and ordered it be rebuilt within 48 hours.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Aditya Kumar from the Development Action Group about the history of informal housing in Hangberg.
The formalization of Hangberg has been in the pipeline for over a decade now and nothing has moved there.Aditya Kumar, Executive director - Development Action Group
Hangberg was one of the first projects identified for upgrading of informal settlements.Aditya Kumar, Executive director - Development Action Group
The root of the problem is the ownership of the land, the release of the land and allowing people to build themselves.Aditya Kumar, Executive director - Development Action Group
The issue is of making the land available and having proper public participation and communication strategy in place so you can talk to the people and engage with them on how they build and what they build.Aditya Kumar, Executive director - Development Action Group
Listen to the full conversation below:
