What is the future of social housing in Hangberg?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Pieter-Dirk Uys to lift lockdown spirits with a live streamed show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Dirk Uys - null at ...
Today at 16:10
2020 Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 16:20
The law surrounding masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Law
Today at 16:55
The Mandela Day Food Can mosaic by LEAP Maths & Science Schools, the Global Teachers Institute, Rhodes Food Group and the Hyprop Foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Gilmour - founder of the LEAP Science and Maths School
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Lansdowne Dearest - My family’s story of forced removals by Bronwyn Davids
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwyn Davis
Today at 18:13
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
SAA can be turned around says pilots' union The SAA Pilots' Association's Captain Grant Back says a restructured airline would only work under competent leadership. 16 July 2020 12:46 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
View all Local
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
View all Politics
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
View all Entertainment
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

What is the future of social housing in Hangberg?

16 July 2020 1:49 PM
by
Tags:
Land invasions
Hangberg
Social Housing
Cape Town social housing
informal housing
unlawful evictions

The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful.

There are less than 24 hours left for the City of Cape Town to rebuild the home of a Hangberg resident torn down by municipal law enforcement officers last month.

On Wednesday the Cape Town High Court ruled that the demolition of Genola Phillips's home was unlawful and unconstitutional and ordered it be rebuilt within 48 hours.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Aditya Kumar from the Development Action Group about the history of informal housing in Hangberg.

The formalization of Hangberg has been in the pipeline for over a decade now and nothing has moved there.

Aditya Kumar, Executive director - Development Action Group

Hangberg was one of the first projects identified for upgrading of informal settlements.

Aditya Kumar, Executive director - Development Action Group

The root of the problem is the ownership of the land, the release of the land and allowing people to build themselves.

Aditya Kumar, Executive director - Development Action Group

The issue is of making the land available and having proper public participation and communication strategy in place so you can talk to the people and engage with them on how they build and what they build.

Aditya Kumar, Executive director - Development Action Group

Listen to the full conversation below:


16 July 2020 1:49 PM
by
Tags:
Land invasions
Hangberg
Social Housing
Cape Town social housing
informal housing
unlawful evictions

Recommended

More from Local

saa-flightjpg

SAA can be turned around says pilots' union

16 July 2020 12:46 PM

The SAA Pilots' Association's Captain Grant Back says a restructured airline would only work under competent leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate?

16 July 2020 11:53 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected

16 July 2020 11:34 AM

WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-woman-market-informal-economy-123rf

Why women have borne the brunt of Covid-19 job losses

16 July 2020 11:27 AM

Two million women lost their jobs between February to April this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Most of them were poor black women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Southern Right Whales in False Bay July 2020

[PICS] Southern Right Whales chilling in False Bay on Wednesday arvie

16 July 2020 10:41 AM

The Simons Town Boat Company's Dave Hurwitz posted these gorgeous photos on their Facebook page taken on Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three policemen police officers South African Police Service Saps 123rf

Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy'

16 July 2020 9:50 AM

"It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power line, electricity, load shedding

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

16 July 2020 9:30 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drinking under the influence drunk driving DUI alcohol 123rfcrime 123rf

Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why

16 July 2020 7:50 AM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach says in his personal view however, in medium to longer-term, prohibition is not the solution to alcohol issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lungi Ngidi

Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket

15 July 2020 6:38 PM

Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-key-driverjpg

10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town

15 July 2020 4:50 PM

Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

LIVE BLOG: What to expect from COVID-19 Economic cluster briefing

16 July 2020 3:35 PM

Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins

16 July 2020 3:21 PM

SA's foreign direct investment inflows rise to R29bn in Q1

16 July 2020 2:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA