Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars
Some taxpayers who are now working from home may be able to claim for expenses they incur.
In the tiniest of nutshells (listen to the audio for more detail), here are some of the criteria to meet in order to claim for home office expenses:
-
You must spend 50% or more of you time in a tax year working from home.
-
Your home office must be exclusively used as an office.
-
Deductible expenses include rental or home loan interest apportioned and based on the office space in relation to the rest of the house.
-
Phone bills don’t qualify as a tax-deductible expense.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.
You should get your refund within 48 hours [this year].Matthew Haddon, Director - SimpleTax
If you can get a letter from your employer saying you worked from home for 50% of the time, you can start bothering with the rest of the admin.Matthew Haddon, Director - SimpleTax
You can have a designated desk… If you cannot designate a specific area [then you can’t claim] …Matthew Haddon, Director - SimpleTax
If your out-of-pocket medical expenses don’t exceed 8% of your annual income, it’s not worth submitting…Matthew Haddon, Director - SimpleTax
For more detail, also listen to the interview in the audio below.
