'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about





He's one of South Africa's best-loved performers and on Friday night comedian, satirist, and author Pieter-Dirk Uys will be doing what he does best and putting a smile on the faces of his legions of fans.

The alter-ego of Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout is live-streaming a special performance from Penny Lane Studios in Cape Town.

Along with some of his famous characters, Uys says he wants to remind South Africans that there is a 'bright light of hope at the end of this dark curved Covid19 tunnel.'

I'm anchoring my whole show on where we are right now...we don't have alcohol, we don't have cigarettes, we have got an enormous amount of fear and yet there's an extraordinary discovery of the goodness of humanity. Pieter-Dirk Uys

The 74-year-old who lives in Darling says he's been heartened by the kindness people are showing one another during this difficult time:

My experience of the community in Darling is of people helping each other, feeding each other, waving at each other... Pieter-Dirk Uys

We can't just give up and allow the fear to take over Pieter-Dirk Uys

Uys says he's adapting to the 'new normal' as a entertainer and has new material ready to be performed for his fans:

I've got four live stream shows standing by for the next 6 months Pieter-Dirk Uys

Pieter-Dirk Uys says Hello Darling! goes live on Friday 17 July at 18:00. Tickets are R70 via Quicket.co.za

Listen as Pieter-Dirk Uys talks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about performing in the time of covid: