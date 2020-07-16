Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks
Service providers could face a fine or six months imprisonment for failing to enforce mask-wearing on their premises.
However, the individual who's caught without a mask is not criminally liable at this stage.
The government updated various lockdown regulations on Sunday placing the responsibility of mandatory mask-wearing in the hands of property owners, operators and managers.
The onus now falls on service providers or compliance officers to ensure that people adhered to the rules.
The regulations state that mask-wearing must be enforced by persons such as principals, managers, drivers or public transport operators, and employers.
Political analyst and legal researcher Mike Law says the government has realised that it cannot enforce mask-wearing across the country without additional support.
The regulations state that business owners must take "reasonable steps" to ensure that the mask-wearing regulation is complied with, he explains.
It is mandatory for every citizen to wear a mask... but it is not a criminal offence not to wear a mask.Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group
That is imposed on various owners and operators, for instance, drivers or operators of public transport, managers or owners of buildings, employers, school principals, and the like.Credit Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group
What [governmetn has done] to make enforcement easier is to place this obligation on those that have a responsibility over their property to ensure that this takes place.Credit Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group
The government has seen already with the cigarette ban, taxi capacity or various other things that you need to be able to enforce these laws that you create otherwise there's just going to be blatant disregard for them.Credit Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about
Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday...Read More
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg?
The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful.Read More
SAA can be turned around says pilots' union
The SAA Pilots' Association's Captain Grant Back says a restructured airline would only work under competent leadership.Read More
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate?
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low.Read More
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected
WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak.Read More
Why women have borne the brunt of Covid-19 job losses
Two million women lost their jobs between February to April this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Most of them were poor black women.Read More
[PICS] Southern Right Whales chilling in False Bay on Wednesday arvie
The Simons Town Boat Company's Dave Hurwitz posted these gorgeous photos on their Facebook page taken on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy'
"It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why
CEO Dr Ryan Noach says in his personal view however, in medium to longer-term, prohibition is not the solution to alcohol issues.Read More