Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 18:09
SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commit to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:13
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability
Today at 18:15
A huge Twitter hack compromised accounts of Elon Musk, Barack Obama and others
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks

16 July 2020 5:32 PM
by
Tags:
rules
regulations
masks
mask-wearing
mask enforcement
Mike Law
criminally liable

No mask, no entry: Government says property owners who fail to enforce the wearing of masks in public may be held criminally liable.

Service providers could face a fine or six months imprisonment for failing to enforce mask-wearing on their premises.

However, the individual who's caught without a mask is not criminally liable at this stage.

The government updated various lockdown regulations on Sunday placing the responsibility of mandatory mask-wearing in the hands of property owners, operators and managers.

The onus now falls on service providers or compliance officers to ensure that people adhered to the rules.

The regulations state that mask-wearing must be enforced by persons such as principals, managers, drivers or public transport operators, and employers.

Political analyst and legal researcher Mike Law says the government has realised that it cannot enforce mask-wearing across the country without additional support.

The regulations state that business owners must take "reasonable steps" to ensure that the mask-wearing regulation is complied with, he explains.

It is mandatory for every citizen to wear a mask... but it is not a criminal offence not to wear a mask.

Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group

That is imposed on various owners and operators, for instance, drivers or operators of public transport, managers or owners of buildings, employers, school principals, and the like.

Credit Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group

What [governmetn has done] to make enforcement easier is to place this obligation on those that have a responsibility over their property to ensure that this takes place.

Credit Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group

The government has seen already with the cigarette ban, taxi capacity or various other things that you need to be able to enforce these laws that you create otherwise there's just going to be blatant disregard for them.

Credit Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


