Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks





Service providers could face a fine or six months imprisonment for failing to enforce mask-wearing on their premises.

However, the individual who's caught without a mask is not criminally liable at this stage.

The government updated various lockdown regulations on Sunday placing the responsibility of mandatory mask-wearing in the hands of property owners, operators and managers.

The onus now falls on service providers or compliance officers to ensure that people adhered to the rules.

The regulations state that mask-wearing must be enforced by persons such as principals, managers, drivers or public transport operators, and employers.

Political analyst and legal researcher Mike Law says the government has realised that it cannot enforce mask-wearing across the country without additional support.

The regulations state that business owners must take "reasonable steps" to ensure that the mask-wearing regulation is complied with, he explains.

It is mandatory for every citizen to wear a mask... but it is not a criminal offence not to wear a mask. Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group

That is imposed on various owners and operators, for instance, drivers or operators of public transport, managers or owners of buildings, employers, school principals, and the like. Credit Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group

What [governmetn has done] to make enforcement easier is to place this obligation on those that have a responsibility over their property to ensure that this takes place. Credit Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group

The government has seen already with the cigarette ban, taxi capacity or various other things that you need to be able to enforce these laws that you create otherwise there's just going to be blatant disregard for them. Credit Mike Law, Senior legal researcher - The Paternoster Group

