'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'





President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to ban the sale of alcohol with immediate effect on Sunday night.

It's understood that his decision was informed by a report submitted by medical experts at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says researchers advised the government to consider a range of options, including stricter measures to curb alcohol abuse.

Parry, who heads the SAMRC's Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit, says the alcohol ban won't cause a drastic reduction in alcohol-related trauma right away.

He says the overall impact of the new liquor ban will not be as significant as it was during lockdown Level 5.

This, he says, is because there is more movement and economic activity under Level 3. There is also still a lot of liquor in circulation.

Modelling predicts that the new liquor ban will reduce alcohol-related trauma cases by 36% and all trauma cases by 18%, Parry explains.

Basically, we don't think the effect will be as great... There was far greater lockdown around movement, around movement, fewer cars on the road, and fewer people working. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

Under level 5, there was a drop from 60% to 70% down to sort of 30% levels of trauma. It was incredibly quiet. We're not going to get that effect because the country has opened up again and there's probably more alcohol too. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

The model we built felt that impact would be smaller to start with, but as the weeks go on, in the second lockdown, the impact would be greater. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

We were asked to look at the effect of a ban on alcohol sales in terms of reducing trauma admissions. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

We decided to add another aim to look at whether we could find less restrictive alternatives for doing that. We did look at that... we weren't asked to look at the economic issues... all we were doing was looking at the numbers. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

