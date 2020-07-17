Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
The False Hope of Antibody Testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Myers
Today at 15:20
Desiree-Anne Martin announced as winner of the Corona Fiction Competition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Desiree-Anne Martin - winner of the Arts24/Kwela Books Corona Fiction
Today at 15:40
Wings Over Africa Book Launch ‘The Birders Guide to Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Mills - ornithologist
Today at 15:50
MADEEGHA ANDERS - My Journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Madeegha Anders
Today at 16:10
Excess deaths rise to 11,000 in research council's latest grim Covid-19 update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Dorrington - Professor at Uct Centre For Acturial Research
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#JustTheHits with Anne Hirsch!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Hirsch - Comedian and Television Host at ...
Today at 17:05
Robert McBride appointed head of State Security Agency foreign branch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT
Today at 17:20
Coronavirus: Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jack Watling - RUSI
Today at 17:46
Justin Prins | Indie/Folk Singer & Songwriter and acoustic guitarist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Prins
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

17 July 2020 1:38 PM
by
Tags:
Alcohol ban
SAMRC
admissions
hospital beds
trauma cases
alcohol-related hospital admissions

The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says the fresh ban on alcohol sales won't preserve as many hospital beds as it did under Level 5.

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to ban the sale of alcohol with immediate effect on Sunday night.

It's understood that his decision was informed by a report submitted by medical experts at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says researchers advised the government to consider a range of options, including stricter measures to curb alcohol abuse.

RELATED: 6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals

Parry, who heads the SAMRC's Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit, says the alcohol ban won't cause a drastic reduction in alcohol-related trauma right away.

He says the overall impact of the new liquor ban will not be as significant as it was during lockdown Level 5.

This, he says, is because there is more movement and economic activity under Level 3. There is also still a lot of liquor in circulation.

Modelling predicts that the new liquor ban will reduce alcohol-related trauma cases by 36% and all trauma cases by 18%, Parry explains.

Basically, we don't think the effect will be as great... There was far greater lockdown around movement, around movement, fewer cars on the road, and fewer people working.

Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

Under level 5, there was a drop from 60% to 70% down to sort of 30% levels of trauma. It was incredibly quiet. We're not going to get that effect because the country has opened up again and there's probably more alcohol too.

Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

The model we built felt that impact would be smaller to start with, but as the weeks go on, in the second lockdown, the impact would be greater.

Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

We were asked to look at the effect of a ban on alcohol sales in terms of reducing trauma admissions.

Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

We decided to add another aim to look at whether we could find less restrictive alternatives for doing that. We did look at that... we weren't asked to look at the economic issues... all we were doing was looking at the numbers.

Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


