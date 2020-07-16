Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks No mask, no entry: Government says property owners who fail to enforce the wearing of masks in public may be held criminally liabl... 16 July 2020 5:32 PM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
View all Local
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
View all Business
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon?

16 July 2020 7:41 PM
by
Tags:
Edcon
Retailability
Legit
Norman Drieselmann

Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service.

Eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Retailability will make a play for the bits of Edgars that it wanted. With the collapse of Edcon's business rescue, the underlying businesses were sliced and diced for sale with The Foschini Group buying Jet and a Durban-based company Retailability to buy parts of Edgars.

Who is Retailability, one might ask?

Bruce Whitfield of The Money show finds out more from CEO Norman Drieselmann.

As a retail group, we have been around for 36 years. The first three stores were opened in 1984 by the founder. We have grown both organically and through acquisitions.

Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability 

The Legit transaction in 2017 was a good one for us. We now sit with three retail brands: Beaver Canoe, Style and Legit. We have 460 stores trading in Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland and South Africa.

Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability 

I think Edgars is a strong brand. It's got many loyal customers. There is equity behind the business, which also gives us an opportunity to access a market we currently don't service.

Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability 

Listen below for the full interview...


This article first appeared on 702 : Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon?


16 July 2020 7:41 PM
by
Tags:
Edcon
Retailability
Legit
Norman Drieselmann

Recommended

More from Business

veldskoen-shoepng

Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world

16 July 2020 8:16 PM

Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

16 July 2020 3:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

16 July 2020 12:57 PM

Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec-bankjpg

Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums

15 July 2020 8:56 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homemade-cloth-mask-production-manufacturer-sewing-protective-gear-Covid19-123rf

Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success

15 July 2020 8:29 PM

Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

161012sassactn.jpg

Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA

15 July 2020 8:02 PM

The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vineyard-Hotel-Wine Tasting.jpg

Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare

15 July 2020 8:00 PM

Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the wine and agricultural economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180529-money-randsjpg

SA's inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years

15 July 2020 6:55 PM

Economist Ndumiso Hadebe says the impact of the lockdown-induced contraction was anticipated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ranger-wildtrak.jpg

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

15 July 2020 3:38 PM

The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon

Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!

15 July 2020 2:23 PM

"Business Process Outsourcing" is thriving – and companies such as Amazon in SA is on a hiring spree, says Clayton Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'A tough 18 months lie ahead for SA economy'- Allianz economist

16 July 2020 9:16 PM

Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime

16 July 2020 8:10 PM

Eskom says no load shedding for the rest of the week

16 July 2020 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA