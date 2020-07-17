Free coding course and paid internship for young Capetonians on offer

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Building regulations for the building of boundary walls
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Today at 12:23
Spike in babies being abandoned in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadine Graham - Operations Director at Door Of Hope
Today at 12:37
Implications of teacher's union boycotts - what changes have been made?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 12:40
30 former Proteas express united support for Lungi Ngidi, Black Lives Matter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Today at 12:52
Feature: 'It doesn’t have to get any worse, buy your local paper while you still can'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Ritchie - Managing Editor at Saturday Star
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Free coding course and paid internship for young Capetonians on offer NPO Life Choices Academy works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life. 17 July 2020 6:58 AM
Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks No mask, no entry: Government says property owners who fail to enforce the wearing of masks in public may be held criminally liabl... 16 July 2020 5:32 PM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
View all Local
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
View all Business
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Free coding course and paid internship for young Capetonians on offer

17 July 2020 6:58 AM
by
Tags:
Education
Cape Town
Jobs
Cape Flats
Internships
Coding
Life Choices Academy

NPO Life Choices Academy works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life.

The Covid–19 pandemic and lockdown has resulted in many businesses allowing and encouraging their staff to work remotely and highlighted the case for developing the necessary skills to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution.

As a result, you will find that digital services, in general, are in high demand, and if the trend catches on, there will be a need for skilled IT professionals to fill the gap.

Life Choices Academy is an NPO that works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life. They are offering a year-long coding boot camp, which will include six months paid internship at a local business.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan Geel from NPO Life Choices Academy about this opportunity.

We focus on 12-month web development and coding boot camp.

Ryan Geel - NPO Life Choices Academy

Any South African, or those with the correct permit, between the ages of 18 - 25 years with a matric living in the greater Cape Town are may apply.

Coding syntax is in English so a good English grade is a prerequisite, he says.

It is a fully dedicated on-site learning experience on the Landsdown campus for six months.

Ryan Geel - NPO Life Choices Academy

Bring a good attitude and good focus. We model the academy around a workplace environment.

Ryan Geel - NPO Life Choices Academy

Go to Life Choices Academy website to apply or donate.

Listen to the interview below:


17 July 2020 6:58 AM
by
Tags:
Education
Cape Town
Jobs
Cape Flats
Internships
Coding
Life Choices Academy

Recommended

More from Local

covid-19-mask-man-grocery-shopping-supermarket-essentials-food-store-shops-123rf

Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks

16 July 2020 5:32 PM

No mask, no entry: Government says property owners who fail to enforce the wearing of masks in public may be held criminally liable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150119evita.jpg

'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about

16 July 2020 4:34 PM

Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180304land-protestjpg

What is the future of social housing in Hangberg?

16 July 2020 1:49 PM

The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-flightjpg

SAA can be turned around says pilots' union

16 July 2020 12:46 PM

The SAA Pilots' Association's Captain Grant Back says a restructured airline would only work under competent leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate?

16 July 2020 11:53 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected

16 July 2020 11:34 AM

WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-woman-market-informal-economy-123rf

Why women have borne the brunt of Covid-19 job losses

16 July 2020 11:27 AM

Two million women lost their jobs between February to April this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Most of them were poor black women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Southern Right Whales in False Bay July 2020

[PICS] Southern Right Whales chilling in False Bay on Wednesday arvie

16 July 2020 10:41 AM

The Simons Town Boat Company's Dave Hurwitz posted these gorgeous photos on their Facebook page taken on Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three policemen police officers South African Police Service Saps 123rf

Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy'

16 July 2020 9:50 AM

"It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power line, electricity, load shedding

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

16 July 2020 9:30 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Record day for COVID-19 fatalities takes SA death toll to 4,669

17 July 2020 9:33 AM

MPs grill EC MECs over province's poor reponsse to COVID-19 pandemic

17 July 2020 9:14 AM

WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park

17 July 2020 8:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA