Free coding course and paid internship for young Capetonians on offer





The Covid–19 pandemic and lockdown has resulted in many businesses allowing and encouraging their staff to work remotely and highlighted the case for developing the necessary skills to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution.

As a result, you will find that digital services, in general, are in high demand, and if the trend catches on, there will be a need for skilled IT professionals to fill the gap.

Life Choices Academy is an NPO that works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life. They are offering a year-long coding boot camp, which will include six months paid internship at a local business.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan Geel from NPO Life Choices Academy about this opportunity.

We focus on 12-month web development and coding boot camp. Ryan Geel - NPO Life Choices Academy

Any South African, or those with the correct permit, between the ages of 18 - 25 years with a matric living in the greater Cape Town are may apply.

Coding syntax is in English so a good English grade is a prerequisite, he says.

It is a fully dedicated on-site learning experience on the Landsdown campus for six months. Ryan Geel - NPO Life Choices Academy

Bring a good attitude and good focus. We model the academy around a workplace environment. Ryan Geel - NPO Life Choices Academy

Go to Life Choices Academy website to apply or donate.

Listen to the interview below: