National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list





CapeTalk has been keeping a keen eye on the string of allegations of mismanagement and corruption leveled at the National Lotteries Commission.

Parliament’s Trade, Industry and Competition Portfolio Committee showed intention to instruct the National Lotteries Commission to immediately submit details of all recipients of grants

The Committee also made it clear they will summons the NLC to appear before it to answer questions, including about the NLC’s decision not to make beneficiary details public. The committee’s decision is based on a legal opinion by Chief Parliamentary Legal Adviser.

Daily Maverick investigative journalist, Ray Joseph takes Refilwe Moloto through the latest developments in the battle to get the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to release details of beneficiaries.

I was actually watching that on Zoom yesterday and I was zoomed away by it. What happened was the committee itself did a 360-degree turn. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

Until now, Joseph says the parliamentary portfolio committee has been defending the National Lottery Commission (NLC).

But yesterday it was clear it was all over. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

The NLC for 18 years had always published the list of the organisations that received money from the Lotto. Then, in 2019 once journalists like Joseph for GroundUp began exposing alleged wrongdoing, the NLC stopped publishing the list.

Joseph says the reasons given by the NLC was that by publishing the list they were breaking the law, and also those receiving money were under threat by gangsters who knew they had received money.

The NLC has refused to publish the list any longer.

They have resisted and resisted and resisted it. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

But both a recent Democratic Alliance legal opinion and now Parliament is saying there is no legal justification for not publishing the list, says Joseph.

On the contrary, transparency and open government says you should be publishing it. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

The NLC has used aspects of certain acts pertaining to privacy to argue against publishing, but from a constitutional perspective Joseph says this does not pass muster.

At the very heart of what was says in the opinion by the head of legal of parliament was that even if those laws that you are quoting are correct, then the Constitution is the apex law, and so they would not pass constitutional muster. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

The parliamentary portfolio committee resolved that within seven days the NLC must submit the 2019 figures that were never published, as well as publish the current financials.

Finally, they need to publish the list of NPOs, struggling due to funding drying up because of Covid-19, to which they allocated R150 million.

They've run out road. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

He says the wrongdoing he and others have uncovered is shocking.

The tide suddenly had clearly turned in the parliamentary committee he reiterates.

MPs have had enough, and something changed within the ANC because they have the majority on the committee, and people who only a few weeks earlier were defending the NLC, and trashing me and trashing GroundUp, did a complete about-turn and it was unanimous.

Listen to the interview below: