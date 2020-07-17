Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses
Restaurants throughout South Africa are literally on knees. Many of these in Cape Town have taken to social media posting heartbreaking images of the jobs that will be lost if the Covid-19 lockdown regulations continue to make it impossibly difficult to stay open and profitable.
A social media campaign #jobssavelives has been launched by the hospitality sector and a protest is planned for next week called the 'Million Seats on the Streets' campaign.
