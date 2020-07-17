Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D





It’s Vrydag! And we’re talking food! And my show is almost over! It’s brunchtime! Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Uber eats. Picture: Twitter: @UberEATS

Cape Town’s restaurants – the ones that are open – remain, for the most part, empty.

Consumers are broke, and the lucky ones with money are hesitant to spend.

Many of those who are willing to spend are fearful of risking infection.

And you can’t buy alcohol.

And there’s a 9pm curfew.

Some assume they are supporting their local restaurants by ordering take-out.

Many food delivery companies are providing this service – but it comes at a cost.

How much are these services charging?

Are the restaurants covering their costs?

Related articles:

Refilwe Moloto interviewed News24 in-depth writer James de Villiers, who has been looking at the various delivery platforms and their benefits, if any, to our dying restaurants.

Every time you order you pay a delivery fee… On top of that, Uber Eats still charges the restaurants around 30%... It’s around 22% for MR D… James de Villiers, in-depth writer - News24

It’s better to order directly from the restaurant instead of using these apps… James de Villiers, in-depth writer - News24

Listen to the interview in the audio below.