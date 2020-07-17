Over 500 arrests and R2.6 million in lockdown fines made at WC roadblocks
Traffic authorities across the province have conducted numerous operations during the lockdown to ensure that traffic laws and lockdown regulations are adhered to.
Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says a total of 2,386 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed operations were conducted across the province between 1 April to 30 June 2020.
A total of 145,503 vehicles were stopped and checked during that time. Here's a breakdown of the numbers:
Total arrests
A total of 408 people were arrested for flouting lockdown regulations under the Disaster Management Act.
Another 136 arrests were executed for motorists who violated existing laws under the National Road Traffic Act and Criminal Procedure Act.
Lockdown arrests
- 369 x failure to confine oneself to place of residence
- 16 x failure to confine oneself and engaging in non-permitted travel
- 9 x hindering/ interfering with an officer in the execution of duties
- 2 x failure to confine oneself to place of residence in the period 20:00 to 05:00
- 11 x transportation of tobacco/ liquor products during the Lockdown
- 1 x moving between provinces for a purpose other than a funeral.
Traffic and criminal arrests
- 40 x driving under the influence
- 28 x speeding
- 22 x fraudulent documentation
- 4 x goods overloading
- 4 x reckless/ negligent driving
- 4 x bribery
- 34 x other arrests:
- 1 x possession of state property – bullet proof vest
- 1 x possession of tik during the Lockdown
- 1 x possession of alcohol during the Lockdown
- 1 x stolen goods
- 15 x undocumented person
- 1 x illegal possession of ammunition
- 8 x possession of dagga
- 1 x possession of khat
- 1 x stolen vehicle
- 2 x possession of mandrax
- 1 x possession of cocaine
- 1 x possession of abalone.
Fines and charges
A total of 1,479 charges under the Disaster Management Act were issued in the period and fines worth R2,638 000 were issued.
They relate to the following incidents:
- 888 x failure to confine oneself to place of residence
- 5 x failure to confine oneself to place of residence during the period 20:00 to 05:00
- 4 x leaving residence to walk, run or cycle
- 290 x exceeding public transport carrying capacity of 70%
- 151 x exceeding private vehicle carrying capacity of 60%
- 72 x failure to present permit
- 40 x non-permitted moving between areas
- 7 x hindering/ interfering with an officer in the execution of duties
- 6 x publishing a statement to deceive a person about government COVID-measures
- 5 x transporting essential workers outside the permitted grace period
- 3 x non-permitted long-distance and inter-provincial travel of a public transport vehicle
- 2 x making a misrepresentation about a person infected with COVID-19
- 2 x non-permitted transportation of essential service workers
- 1 x convening a gathering
- 1 x transporting non-essential service workers
- 1 x bus operator transporting non-essential workers
- 1 x person unable to produce essential services permit
Fatalities
A total of 144 crashes and 163 road fatalities were recorded in the period.
Compared to the same period last year, road deaths are down by 59.45% from 402 last year to 163.
- 5 x cyclist
- 31 x drivers
- 1 x fell off vehicle
- 1 x motorcycle pillion
- 8 x motorcyclist
- 42 x passenger
- 75 x pedestrian.
MEC Madikizela has appealed to all road users to give law enforcement officials their full cooperation during the ongoing lockdown period. Read his full statement here.
