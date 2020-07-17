[WATCH] Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest on Friday

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Alcohol ban- do the stats support it
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 13:32
Galileo Drive-in SOLD OUT this weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Huenu Solsona - Co-Founder at Galileo Open Air Cinema
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andre Sales
Today at 14:10
Western Cape Health Department concerned by a sharp decline in child immunisations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sonia Botha
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
The False Hope of Antibody Testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Myers
Today at 15:20
Desiree-Anne Martin announced as winner of the Corona Fiction Competition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Desiree-Anne Martin - winner of the Arts24/Kwela Books Corona Fiction
Today at 15:40
Wings Over Africa Book Launch ‘The Birders Guide to Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Mills - ornithologist
Today at 15:50
MADEEGHA ANDERS - My Journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Madeegha Anders
Today at 16:10
Excess deaths rise to 11,000 in research council's latest grim Covid-19 update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Dorrington - Professor at Uct Centre For Acturial Research
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#JustTheHits with Anne Hirsch!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Hirsch - Comedian and Television Host at ...
Today at 17:05
Robert McBride appointed head of State Security Agency foreign branch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT
Today at 17:20
Coronavirus: Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jack Watling - RUSI
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
Over 500 arrests and R2.6 million in lockdown fines made at WC roadblocks The Western Cape has tallied up the number of arrests, fines, and charges issued at roadblocks between 1 April to 30 June 2020. 17 July 2020 12:07 PM
[WATCH] Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest on Friday The daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is being laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park. 17 July 2020 10:35 AM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest on Friday

17 July 2020 10:35 AM
by
Tags:
Zindzi Mandela
Zindzi Mandela funeral

The daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is being laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park.

Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after passing away earlier this week. The renowned ambassador and anti-apartheid activist is the daughter of the late Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

She will be buried next to her mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park.


17 July 2020 10:35 AM
by
Tags:
Zindzi Mandela
Zindzi Mandela funeral

Recommended

More from Local

Lotto(P).jpg

National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list

17 July 2020 12:19 PM

Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roadblock beaufort-westjpg

Over 500 arrests and R2.6 million in lockdown fines made at WC roadblocks

17 July 2020 12:07 PM

The Western Cape has tallied up the number of arrests, fines, and charges issued at roadblocks between 1 April to 30 June 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aubergine-restaurant-facebookjpg

Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses

17 July 2020 10:15 AM

Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

17 July 2020 10:00 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Computer programming student 123rfeducation 123rf

Free coding course and paid internship for young Capetonians on offer

17 July 2020 6:58 AM

NPO Life Choices Academy works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-mask-man-grocery-shopping-supermarket-essentials-food-store-shops-123rf

Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks

16 July 2020 5:32 PM

No mask, no entry: Government says property owners who fail to enforce the wearing of masks in public may be held criminally liable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150119evita.jpg

'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about

16 July 2020 4:34 PM

Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180304land-protestjpg

What is the future of social housing in Hangberg?

16 July 2020 1:49 PM

The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-flightjpg

SAA can be turned around says pilots' union

16 July 2020 12:46 PM

The SAA Pilots' Association's Captain Grant Back says a restructured airline would only work under competent leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate?

16 July 2020 11:53 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Zondo Inquiry: PwC auditor struggles to explain irregularities with SAA contract

17 July 2020 12:16 PM

Eskom warns Soweto, Vaal of planned load reduction for today

17 July 2020 11:02 AM

Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance

17 July 2020 10:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA