[WATCH] Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest on Friday
Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after passing away earlier this week. The renowned ambassador and anti-apartheid activist is the daughter of the late Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
She will be buried next to her mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park.
