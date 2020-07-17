'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep'





Many restaurants – desperate to survive – have tried using app-based delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and MR D to eke out an existence.

Kyle – a restaurant owner – has thrown in the towel.

The costs cut too deep.

A screenrgab of the Uber Eats app.

Kyle called Refilwe Moloto to tell his story after hearing an interview on the topic (click here for the interview that moved him to call).

We’ve chosen to avoid using these platforms, purely because of the commission they take… 30% goes to the online delivery platform… On a R100 purchase, they take R30! … We also must pay them monthly fees… By the time you're done, they’re taking 71% of the remaining profits – we get 29%. It’s unsustainable. Kyle, restaurant owner

Restauranteering is a flipping difficult industry to be in… Kyle, restaurant owner

Even if you increase your price, you still pay 30% towards these guys… It’s a game that doesn’t work in our favour. Kyle, restaurant owner

I encourage you to go to your restaurant [when ordering takeout] or phone them, then they get the full value… Kyle, restaurant owner

Listen to Kyle’s call in the audio below.