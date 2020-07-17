New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
New Zealand Rugby is dumping South Africa after 25 years of marriage.
It’s also ditching Argentina, but not Australia.
Related articles:
-
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine?
-
Lester Kiewit interviewed John Goliath, sports editor at IOL.
Argentina is the new stepchild of Sanzar… it looks like they’re being thrown to the wolves…John Goliath, sports editor - IOL
South Africa’s Super Rugby teams will join up with the Pro-14 next year… which leaves Argentina in limbo… that’s it for Super Rugby.John Goliath, sports editor - IOL
Super Rugby was at its peak when it was Super 12, and all the teams played everybody… Then as the competition expanded… and the conference system started… people started to lose interest… not even at Newlands [was the stadium full] …John Goliath, sports editor - IOL
This is fantastic news for South African rugby in terms of getting more money into the game and keeping the best South African players playing for South African teams… There’s also a time-zone benefit…John Goliath, sports editor - IOL
We’ll see the start of a global rugby season.John Goliath, sports editor - IOL
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D
Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants.Read More
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep'
Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms.Read More
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses
Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.Read More
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars
Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.Read More
Keep the internet on when the power goes off
Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.Read More
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected
WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak.Read More
Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why
CEO Dr Ryan Noach says in his personal view however, in medium to longer-term, prohibition is not the solution to alcohol issues.Read More
SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA
Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector.Read More
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk?
Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity.Read More