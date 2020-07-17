Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope
The Door of Hope Children's Mission says of the 45 babies abandoned during the lockdown, only 16 were found alive.
Operations director Nadene Grabham says many more babies have been abandoned without media coverage.
Grabham says most women who surrender their babies do not have any financial and family support.
The higher percentage of these mommies are handing over their babies because they have lost their employment during lockdown.Nadene Grabham, Operations Director - Door Of Hope
A lot of these babies are born during lockdown. Some mothers mentioned that they are struggling to register their babies for social grants.Nadene Grabham, Operations Director - Door Of Hope
A lot of these ladies are alone... They are struggling with financial and family support. They see no other way.Nadene Grabham, Operations Director - Door Of Hope
We know of 45 babies that have been abandoned across the country since lockdown, but these were only 45 babies that reached the media.... The number is much higher than 45.Nadene Grabham, Operations Director - Door Of Hope
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
