SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It's outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We've stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope

17 July 2020 4:08 PM
by
Tags:
Baby
Charity
NGO
support
mothers
Door of Hope
baby abandoned
Nadene Grabham

There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unreported.

The Door of Hope Children's Mission says of the 45 babies abandoned during the lockdown, only 16 were found alive.

Operations director Nadene Grabham says many more babies have been abandoned without media coverage.

Grabham says most women who surrender their babies do not have any financial and family support.

RELATED: Why women have borne the brunt of Covid-19 job losses

The higher percentage of these mommies are handing over their babies because they have lost their employment during lockdown.

Nadene Grabham, Operations Director - Door Of Hope

A lot of these babies are born during lockdown. Some mothers mentioned that they are struggling to register their babies for social grants.

Nadene Grabham, Operations Director - Door Of Hope

A lot of these ladies are alone... They are struggling with financial and family support. They see no other way.

Nadene Grabham, Operations Director - Door Of Hope

We know of 45 babies that have been abandoned across the country since lockdown, but these were only 45 babies that reached the media.... The number is much higher than 45.

Nadene Grabham, Operations Director - Door Of Hope

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown

17 July 2020 5:08 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown.

licence-discjpeg

Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 3:32 PM

Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

17 July 2020 1:38 PM

The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says the fresh ban on alcohol sales won't preserve as many hospital beds as it did under Level 5.

Lotto(P).jpg

National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list

17 July 2020 12:19 PM

Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients.

Roadblock beaufort-westjpg

Over 500 arrests and R2.6 million in lockdown fines made at WC roadblocks

17 July 2020 12:07 PM

The Western Cape has tallied up the number of arrests, fines, and charges issued at roadblocks between 1 April to 30 June 2020.

200713-zindzi-mandela2jpg

[WATCH] Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest on Friday

17 July 2020 10:35 AM

The daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is being laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park.

aubergine-restaurant-facebookjpg

Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses

17 July 2020 10:15 AM

Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

17 July 2020 10:00 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Computer programming student 123rfeducation 123rf

Free coding course and paid internship for young Capetonians on offer

17 July 2020 6:58 AM

NPO Life Choices Academy works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life.

