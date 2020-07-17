Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020
The Department of Transport has extended the validity of all licences until the end of November 2020.
Many motorists have been battling to renew their vehicle or drivers licences due to backlogs and staffing restrictions at licencing centres.
This has been compounded by repeated closures cause by Covid-19 infections.
The Automobile Association (AA), which petitioned for an extension, says the announcement is only a “partial victory” for motorists.
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says licencing centres will still be under immense pressure come November.
RELATED: AA calls on Mbalula to extend licence renewal period to 2021
The AA has proposed that the validity period be extended to the end of January 2021.
This will give motorists enough time to renew their documents. It will also allow testing centres to deal with backlogs and prepare for new applications, Beard explains.
We welcome the fact that the department has said that the validity of licences will now be extended until the end of November 2020.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
That certainly is good news, but it's a concern for us that it's only a partial victory for motorists.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
We do believe that those backlogs are still being created every day are not going to be cleared before that time.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
We would want the extension to be at least until the end of January 2021. It may require an even longer extension than that.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Last week, the AA launched an online petition to #ExtendtheLicence. The petition has had over 21,000 signatures in support of the call to extend licences.
Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
