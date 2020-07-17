Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 July 2020 5:19 PM
WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown. 17 July 2020 5:08 PM
Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unrep... 17 July 2020 4:08 PM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 3:32 PM
by
Tags:
Automobile Association
AA
Licence renewals
grace period
licencing centres
expired licence

Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.

The Department of Transport has extended the validity of all licences until the end of November 2020.

Many motorists have been battling to renew their vehicle or drivers licences due to backlogs and staffing restrictions at licencing centres.

This has been compounded by repeated closures cause by Covid-19 infections.

The Automobile Association (AA), which petitioned for an extension, says the announcement is only a “partial victory” for motorists.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard says licencing centres will still be under immense pressure come November.

RELATED: AA calls on Mbalula to extend licence renewal period to 2021

The AA has proposed that the validity period be extended to the end of January 2021.

This will give motorists enough time to renew their documents. It will also allow testing centres to deal with backlogs and prepare for new applications, Beard explains.

We welcome the fact that the department has said that the validity of licences will now be extended until the end of November 2020.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

That certainly is good news, but it's a concern for us that it's only a partial victory for motorists.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

We do believe that those backlogs are still being created every day are not going to be cleared before that time.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

We would want the extension to be at least until the end of January 2021. It may require an even longer extension than that.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Last week, the AA launched an online petition to #ExtendtheLicence. The petition has had over 21,000 signatures in support of the call to extend licences.

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


17 July 2020 3:32 PM
by
Tags:
Automobile Association
AA
Licence renewals
grace period
licencing centres
expired licence

Recommended

More from Local

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown

17 July 2020 5:08 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baby feet.jpg

Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope

17 July 2020 4:08 PM

There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unreported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

17 July 2020 1:38 PM

The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says the fresh ban on alcohol sales won't preserve as many hospital beds as it did under Level 5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lotto(P).jpg

National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list

17 July 2020 12:19 PM

Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roadblock beaufort-westjpg

Over 500 arrests and R2.6 million in lockdown fines made at WC roadblocks

17 July 2020 12:07 PM

The Western Cape has tallied up the number of arrests, fines, and charges issued at roadblocks between 1 April to 30 June 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200713-zindzi-mandela2jpg

[WATCH] Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest on Friday

17 July 2020 10:35 AM

The daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is being laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aubergine-restaurant-facebookjpg

Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses

17 July 2020 10:15 AM

Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

17 July 2020 10:00 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Computer programming student 123rfeducation 123rf

Free coding course and paid internship for young Capetonians on offer

17 July 2020 6:58 AM

NPO Life Choices Academy works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Burger and chips 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

17 July 2020 12:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep'

17 July 2020 12:05 PM

Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aubergine-restaurant-facebookjpg

Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses

17 July 2020 10:15 AM

Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

16 July 2020 3:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

16 July 2020 12:57 PM

Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-scenic-ig-picpng

Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA

16 July 2020 7:18 AM

In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-key-driverjpg

10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town

15 July 2020 4:50 PM

Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ranger-wildtrak.jpg

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

15 July 2020 3:38 PM

The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diver millennial employees gathered in boardroom 123rfbusiness 123rf

8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA

15 July 2020 12:23 PM

Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tracy-zille-twitter-account-screengrabpng

There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille

15 July 2020 11:29 AM

An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has caused outrage online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

Business Sport Opinion

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

Local

EWN Highlights

Malema: Zindzi knew EFF planned to name head office after Winnie Mandela

17 July 2020 6:32 PM

Coronavirus lays bare SA’s toxic alcohol abuse problem

17 July 2020 6:28 PM

Court orders DBE to resume National School Nutrition Programme

17 July 2020 6:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA