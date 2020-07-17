WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown





The City of Cape Town has reported a 67% drop in the number of child immunisations in recent months.

Children are routinely inoculated against diseases like measles, polio, diphtheria and tuberculosis.

RELATED: WC healthcare services plummet as provincial health response focuses on pandemic

The provincial health department's Sonia Botha says the decline in route immunisations could have long-term public health implications.

Botha warns that the possibility of another disease outbreak, such as measles or TB-related infections, is magnified.

She has encouraged parents and caregivers to contact their local clinics to make their vaccination appointments.

There's a definite drop in routine health services, of which childhood immunisations is one. Sonia Botha, Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation - Western Cape Health Dept

Some of the vaccines like BCG that's provided at birth have a specific time frame. Sonia Botha, Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation - Western Cape Health Dept

Delaying these vaccines will provide an opportunity for diseases. Sonia Botha, Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation - Western Cape Health Dept

If you delay the vaccines, you get a drop in the immune response within the community. Sonia Botha, Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation - Western Cape Health Dept

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: