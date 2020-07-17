WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown
The City of Cape Town has reported a 67% drop in the number of child immunisations in recent months.
Children are routinely inoculated against diseases like measles, polio, diphtheria and tuberculosis.
RELATED: WC healthcare services plummet as provincial health response focuses on pandemic
The provincial health department's Sonia Botha says the decline in route immunisations could have long-term public health implications.
Botha warns that the possibility of another disease outbreak, such as measles or TB-related infections, is magnified.
She has encouraged parents and caregivers to contact their local clinics to make their vaccination appointments.
There's a definite drop in routine health services, of which childhood immunisations is one.Sonia Botha, Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation - Western Cape Health Dept
Some of the vaccines like BCG that's provided at birth have a specific time frame.Sonia Botha, Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation - Western Cape Health Dept
Delaying these vaccines will provide an opportunity for diseases.Sonia Botha, Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation - Western Cape Health Dept
If you delay the vaccines, you get a drop in the immune response within the community.Sonia Botha, Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation - Western Cape Health Dept
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope
There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unreported.Read More
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020
Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.Read More
'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'
The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says the fresh ban on alcohol sales won't preserve as many hospital beds as it did under Level 5.Read More
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list
Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients.Read More
Over 500 arrests and R2.6 million in lockdown fines made at WC roadblocks
The Western Cape has tallied up the number of arrests, fines, and charges issued at roadblocks between 1 April to 30 June 2020.Read More
[WATCH] Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest on Friday
The daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is being laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park.Read More
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses
Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Free coding course and paid internship for young Capetonians on offer
NPO Life Choices Academy works mainly with youth from the communities of the Cape Flats to ensure they have a fair chance in life.Read More