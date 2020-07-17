Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 July 2020 5:19 PM
WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown. 17 July 2020 5:08 PM
Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unrep... 17 July 2020 4:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.
  • Elephants by Hannah Mumby
  • The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
  • Hard Rain by Irma Venter

Listen to John's full review below:


Recommended

More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020

26 June 2020 5:52 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

black-man-book-readingjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020

19 June 2020 6:36 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Senior couple reading books literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020

12 June 2020 5:45 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020

5 June 2020 6:40 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020

15 May 2020 5:24 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Young woman reading relaxing on hammock holidays 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020

8 May 2020 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020

1 May 2020 5:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

black-and-white-book-handsjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 5:24 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020

17 April 2020 6:21 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading book in park literature books 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020

9 April 2020 5:00 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

