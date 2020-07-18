Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon. 18 July 2020 9:48 AM
Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days. 18 July 2020 8:34 AM
Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days. 18 July 2020 8:34 AM
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It's outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We've stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

18 July 2020 8:34 AM
by
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
self-isolation
10 days
Covod-19 isolation

The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Friday night.

Mkhize says the shortened period is in line with guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation based on global studies that have recently been conducted.

The minister says most Covid-19 patients are no longer infectious after a certain amount of time.

It has been proven that in mild cases of the infection are only present for about eight days, he explains.

However, those with severe Covid-19 illnesses may be infectious for a longer period.

Patients who are hospitalised with Covid-19 complications will have to spend 10 days in isolation after they are successfully treated, for example, with oxygen supplementation.

“The duration of infectiousness of patients with severe disease that requires admission due to clinical instability is less well-established. In general, patients with severe disease may continue to share the virus at higher levels for longer periods than patients with mild diseases. To provide a buffer, it is recommended that such patients de-isolate at ten days after clinical stability has been achieved rather than ten days after the onset of symptoms.

Dr Zweli Mkhize - National Health Minister

18 July 2020 8:34 AM
by
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
self-isolation
10 days
Covod-19 isolation

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

17 July 2020 1:56 PM

The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

17 July 2020 12:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants.

'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep'

17 July 2020 12:05 PM

Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms.

Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses

17 July 2020 10:15 AM

Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

16 July 2020 3:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

16 July 2020 12:57 PM

Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.

W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected

16 July 2020 11:34 AM

WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak.

Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why

16 July 2020 7:50 AM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach says in his personal view however, in medium to longer-term, prohibition is not the solution to alcohol issues.

SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA

15 July 2020 12:36 PM

Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector.

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

