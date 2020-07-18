Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Friday night.

Mkhize says the shortened period is in line with guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation based on global studies that have recently been conducted.

The minister says most Covid-19 patients are no longer infectious after a certain amount of time.

It has been proven that in mild cases of the infection are only present for about eight days, he explains.

However, those with severe Covid-19 illnesses may be infectious for a longer period.

Patients who are hospitalised with Covid-19 complications will have to spend 10 days in isolation after they are successfully treated, for example, with oxygen supplementation.

“The duration of infectiousness of patients with severe disease that requires admission due to clinical instability is less well-established. In general, patients with severe disease may continue to share the virus at higher levels for longer periods than patients with mild diseases. To provide a buffer, it is recommended that such patients de-isolate at ten days after clinical stability has been achieved rather than ten days after the onset of symptoms. Dr Zweli Mkhize - National Health Minister