Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders
The Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement on Facebook has organised two protests taking place outside Parliament in Cape Town and at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Demonstraters are expected to join a protest ride and march around midday.
In Cape Town, motorists, bikers and truckers have all been invited to participate in the ride to Parliament.
RELATED: DA launches unit to help secure convictions in farm attack cases
Cape Town organiser Debbie Els says the march is being held on Mandela Day to reinforce the ongoing fight for freedom.
Els claims both the governing party and the opposition have not done enough to combat the scourge gruesome farm attacks.
RELATED: 'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks
She believes that the farm attacks aren't racially motivated, despite some voices in the movement attempting to make it a "whites-only" or "Boer-only" issue.
"It shouldn't be like that. It really affects all of us", Els tells CapeTalk.
We're raising awareness about farm murders. The government is not doing anything about it. They call it just another crime in South Africa, which it's not.Debbie Els, Organiser - Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement
These farmers are brutally hacked to death... it's horrific. I cannot see how the government keeps saying it's just another crime attack.Debbie Els, Organiser - Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement
I'm very concerned, especially for elderly people on the farms.Debbie Els, Organiser - Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement
There are discrepancies. There are more farm attacks and murders than what is out there.Debbie Els, Organiser - Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement
It's not a race issue, because black farmers are also getting murdered and attacked. The workers are also getting murdered and attacked. I wish people would stop making every murder and attack a race issue and start concentrating on the seriousness of this.Debbie Els, Organiser - Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
