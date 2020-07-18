Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the provi... 18 July 2020 11:24 AM
Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon. 18 July 2020 9:48 AM
Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days. 18 July 2020 8:34 AM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders

18 July 2020 9:48 AM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Protest
Farm murders
Farm attacks
Facebook group
Debbie Els

Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon.

The Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement on Facebook has organised two protests taking place outside Parliament in Cape Town and at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Demonstraters are expected to join a protest ride and march around midday.

In Cape Town, motorists, bikers and truckers have all been invited to participate in the ride to Parliament.

RELATED: DA launches unit to help secure convictions in farm attack cases

Cape Town organiser Debbie Els says the march is being held on Mandela Day to reinforce the ongoing fight for freedom.

Els claims both the governing party and the opposition have not done enough to combat the scourge gruesome farm attacks.

RELATED: 'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks

She believes that the farm attacks aren't racially motivated, despite some voices in the movement attempting to make it a "whites-only" or "Boer-only" issue.

"It shouldn't be like that. It really affects all of us", Els tells CapeTalk.

We're raising awareness about farm murders. The government is not doing anything about it. They call it just another crime in South Africa, which it's not.

Debbie Els, Organiser - Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement

These farmers are brutally hacked to death... it's horrific. I cannot see how the government keeps saying it's just another crime attack.

Debbie Els, Organiser - Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement

I'm very concerned, especially for elderly people on the farms.

Debbie Els, Organiser - Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement

There are discrepancies. There are more farm attacks and murders than what is out there.

Debbie Els, Organiser - Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement

It's not a race issue, because black farmers are also getting murdered and attacked. The workers are also getting murdered and attacked. I wish people would stop making every murder and attack a race issue and start concentrating on the seriousness of this.

Debbie Els, Organiser - Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


18 July 2020 9:48 AM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Protest
Farm murders
Farm attacks
Facebook group
Debbie Els

Recommended

More from Local

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input

18 July 2020 11:24 AM

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200714-zweli-mkhize-edjpg

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

18 July 2020 8:34 AM

The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown

17 July 2020 5:08 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baby feet.jpg

Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope

17 July 2020 4:08 PM

There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unreported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-discjpeg

Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 3:32 PM

Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

17 July 2020 1:38 PM

The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says the fresh ban on alcohol sales won't preserve as many hospital beds as it did under Level 5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lotto(P).jpg

National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list

17 July 2020 12:19 PM

Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roadblock beaufort-westjpg

Over 500 arrests and R2.6 million in lockdown fines made at WC roadblocks

17 July 2020 12:07 PM

The Western Cape has tallied up the number of arrests, fines, and charges issued at roadblocks between 1 April to 30 June 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200713-zindzi-mandela2jpg

[WATCH] Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest on Friday

17 July 2020 10:35 AM

The daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is being laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

Business Sport Opinion

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

Local

EWN Highlights

‘My father taught me that hope, on its own, is not enough’: Zenani Mandela

18 July 2020 11:42 AM

Khayelitsha residents don’t want Gabada’s alleged killer back in their community

18 July 2020 10:58 AM

'Give us our daily bread' - DBE ordered to resume schools' nutrition programme

18 July 2020 8:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA